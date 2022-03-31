Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Equinor Taps Havfram for Floating Wind Installation Study in S. Korea

March 31, 2022

Credit: Equinor
Norwegian energy firm Equinor has awarded offshore installation company Havfram a contract to carry out a transport and installation study on the Firefly floating offshore wind project in South Korea.

The Firefly project is an 800MW project and will be one of the world's first commercial-scale floating offshore wind projects.

"The Firefly project is both large and complex and Havfram aims to use its extensive experience from the installation of some of the largest mooring systems globally as well as utilize its experience from the management of highly complex dynamic product installation activities," Havfram, previously known as Ocean Installer, said this week.

The scope of the study includes transport and installation activities offshore as well as the supply and procurement of the inter-array cables and the mooring systems.  

Havfram CEO Odd Strømsnes said that “This contract award builds upon our extensive track record of executing major projects with Equinor including the marine operations and mooring scopes for the Johan Castberg project in the Barents Sea which is one of the largest subsea field developments on the Norwegian continental shelf.”

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

Offshore Wind: Empire Wind Taps Maersk to Build Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (VIDEO)

Ocean Winds Orders Vestas Turbines for Floating Wind Pilot in France

OKEA Buys Neptune Energy's Stake in Ivar Aasen Offshore Field in Norway

Equinor Taps Havfram for Floating Wind Installation Study in S. Korea

Odfjell Drilling Names New CEO

