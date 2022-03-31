Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
ConocoPhillips Extends Solstad PSV Trio

March 31, 2022

Normand Supporter (© Len Duevel / MarineTraffic.com)

Three Solstad Offshore platform supply vessels (PSV) have secured new contracts with energy company ConocoPhillips Skandinavia, the Norwegian offshore vessels owner announced on Thursday.

Normand Server, Normand Supporter and Normand Fortune, each on charter with ConocoPhillips Scandinavia since 2018, have been extended to continue support activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

The new contracts will start in direct continuation of current firm periods, and keep the vessels fully utilized to Q1/Q2 2027.

The three vessels were built from 2011 through 2013 at Norwegian yards (Normand Fortune at Kleven and Normand Supporter and Normand Server at Vard Langsten) and range from 85.6 to 94.2 meters in length. Each is fitted with battery-hybrid systems in addition to shore power.

