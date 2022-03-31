Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Sparrows Wins Offshore Maintenance Deal in Angola

March 31, 2022

Credit: Sparrows
Credit: Sparrows

UK-based company Sparrows Group, a provider of engineering and maintenance services for the energy industry, said Wednesday it had secured a three-year crane operations and maintenance services contract offshore Luanda, Angola.

The agreement, with an unnamed client, covers 10 pedestal cranes and six line and rescue craft boats across the field’s four assets.

"Having held the contract since 2005, Sparrows will continue to manage the operation, inspection, load testing, structural repairs, major and general maintenance of the cranes, as well as the delivery of highly skilled crane operators, technicians, and core specialists. In addition, the organisation will be responsible for project management, troubleshooting, equipment changeouts and technical engineering support. All refurbishment and repair work scopes will be undertaken at Sparrows’ facility in Luanda," Sparrows said.
 

Cranes Maintenance Engineering Africa Energy Activity

