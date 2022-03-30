Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

OPEC Chief Encourages OPEC+ to Stay the Course

March 30, 2022

OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo (Photo: OPEC)
OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo (Photo: OPEC)

OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said OPEC+ participants should "stay the course" regarding the group's decisions, ahead of an OPEC+ meeting on Thursday where the group is expected to stick to its existing deal of gradual output increases.

Barkindo said that OPEC+ members should remain "vigilant and attentive to ever-changing market conditions", according to an OPEC statement.

OPEC+ will likely stick to plans for a modest increase in oil output in May, several sources close to the talks told Reuters, despite a surge in prices due to the Ukraine crisis and calls from the United States and others for more supply.

"We urge global leaders to ... once again ensure an unhindered, stable and secure flow of energy to the whole world," Barkindo said in reference to recent market developments.


(Reuters - Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar in London and Maha El Dahan in Dubai; editing by Jason Neely)

Energy Oil Production


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Shell - Copyright Mike Duhon Productions

Shell Starts Production from 20,000 boe/d PowerNap Field...
Energy
Credit: QatarEnergi

QatarEnergy Buys Into ExxonMobil's North Marakia Offshore...
Energy

Insight

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

Video

Offshore Wind: Empire Wind Taps Maersk to Build Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (VIDEO)

Offshore Wind: Empire Wind Taps Maersk to Build Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (VIDEO)

Current News

TenneT's HKZ Transformer Platforms in Dutch North Sea Hit Major Milestones

TenneT's HKZ Transformer Platforms in Dutch North Sea Hit Major Milestones

Gazprom Offices Targeted in EU Antitrust Raids

Gazprom Offices Targeted in EU Antitrust Raids

Equinor Hires Eidesvik PSV Viking Prince

Equinor Hires Eidesvik PSV Viking Prince

BSOG to Start Production Offshore Romania From Q2

BSOG to Start Production Offshore Romania From Q2

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine