Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

BP, Marubeni in Japanese Offshore Wind Partnership

March 23, 2022

©BP
©BP

BP, the British oil major with growing renewables ambitions, has partnered up with Marubeni, the major Japanese integrated trading and investment conglomerate, to explore "a selected offshore wind development opportunity in Japan."

The companies have agreed to form a strategic partnership for offshore wind and potentially other decarbonization projects, including hydrogen.  

As part of the deal, BP will join with Marubeni in its proposal for an offshore wind project off the coast in Japan, purchasing a 49% stake in the proposed project. 

"The companies see this as a first step towards building a market-leading offshore wind position in Japan," BP said.  In relation to the deal with Marubeni, BP will establish a local offshore wind development team in Tokyo.

Japan is aiming to be carbon neutral by 2050 and has set a target of deploying 10GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030 and 30-45GW by 2040.

Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath, BP’s executive vice president of gas & low carbon energy, said: “We are unlocking new regions and new opportunities for BP. Combining our international energy expertise and technical capabilities with Marubeni’s track record of wind and energy development and first-class regional relationships, we can together build important new clean energy resources for Japan and Asia. We want to continue to build on BP's offshore wind portfolio – and we can’t wait to get to work in Japan with Marubeni.”

Apart from this offshore wind push in Japan, BP already has a net offshore wind development pipeline of more than 5GW, with projects in the US and UK. 

According to BP, the company has since 2019, increased its renewables development pipeline four-fold to more than 24GW and is "on track" to meet its 2025 target of having developed 20GW renewable capacity.
 


Renewables Industry News Offshore Wind Energy Activity Renewable Energy

Related Offshore News

Credit: Dutch Government

Netherlands Ramps Up Offshore Wind Plans
An Ampelmann gangway (Illustration only. This is not the W-type discussed in the article) - ©Ampelmann

Olympic Orders Ampelmann Gangway for Olympic Orion CSOV


Trending Offshore News

©Kongsberg Maritime

Kongsberg's cNODE Mantis: A Second Set of Eyes For Subsea...
Offshore Energy
Njord A tow to field 22. March 2022 - Credit - Jan Arne Wold & Elisabeth Sahl - Copyright - Equinor

PHOTO: Njord A Platform Heads Offshore After Extensive...
Floating Production

Insight

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

Video

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Current News

Dutch Bank ING Ends Financing for New Oil and Gas Projects

Dutch Bank ING Ends Financing for New Oil and Gas Projects

BP, Marubeni in Japanese Offshore Wind Partnership

BP, Marubeni in Japanese Offshore Wind Partnership

Sembcorp Marine Bags Wind Turbine Installation Vessel Order

Sembcorp Marine Bags Wind Turbine Installation Vessel Order

SBM Offshore Divests 45% Stake in Brazil-bound FPSO Alexandre de Gusmão

SBM Offshore Divests 45% Stake in Brazil-bound FPSO Alexandre de Gusmão

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine