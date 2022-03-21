CGG Joins Selkie Project to Boost Marine Energy Industry in Wales and Ireland

French offshore seismic services firm CGG has partnered with the Selkie Project, a new €5.2m cross-border initiative aiming to boost the marine energy industry in Wales and Ireland.

"Selkie is bringing together leading researchers and businesses to improve the performance of wave and tidal marine energy devices to help deliver commitments to net-zero targets. CGG will work with Selkie to test and validate new technology tools on wave and tidal demonstration projects," CGG said in a press statement on Monday.

The Selkie Project is establishing a network of developers and supply chain companies in Ireland and Wales to create a set of multi-use marine energy technology, engineering, and operation tools, templates, standards, and models for use across this sector.

"As a global geoscience technology leader, CGG will draw on its internationally recognized earth & environmental science expertise, advanced data science and cutting-edge technology to support the project through the design and testing of new environmental monitoring technology," CGG said.

David Viner, Head of Environmental Science, CGG, said: “The need for more diverse net-zero sources of energy is greater than ever. Recent technological advances in the efficiency of tidal and wave devices make this an exciting area for CGG to drive innovation in this growing market. We are delighted to partner with the Selkie Network to deploy CGG’s expertise, data and technology to develop new net-zero solutions for the marine renewable energy industry.”

On its website, Selkie said that CGG expertise, data, and technology will enable Selkie network partners to reduce natural resource exploration and development risk for Marine Renewable Energy (MRE) developers; Gain greater environmental insight with advanced monitoring and analysis for MRE projects, and be more efficient, effective and responsible in growing their new energy projects through expert data integration and analysis.