PSA Norway Grants Aker BP Approval to Use Hod B Platform

The Petroleum Safety Authority Norway (PSA) has granted Aker BP its approval to use the Hod B platform in the Norwegian part of the North Sea.

Hod B is a normally unmanned installation (NUI), installed in August last year at the Hod field, offshore Norway.

Use of the facility, for which the approval has now been granted by the PSA Norway, includes start-up, operation, maintenance, well operations and all associated activities.

The Hod B platform will be remotely operated from Valhall facilities, and the field will have low CO2 emissions thanks to power from shore. Aker BP and partner Pandion expect Hod to produce 40 million barrels of oil equivalent.

According to Ake BP's 4Q report, the production start-up from Hod is expected to be in the second quarter of 2022.