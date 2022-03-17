Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

AAM and Teknicraft's Jones Act CTV Design Gets AIP from DNV

March 17, 2022

(Image: All American Marine)
(Image: All American Marine)

Bellingham, Wash. shipbuilder All American Marine announced its 92-foot-long crew transfer vessel (CTV) concept design developed with Teknicraft Design has earned approval in principle (AIP) from classification society DNV.

The Jones-Act-compliant vessel design concept is geared for the fast-expanding U.S. offshore wind market, based on the MO1, a proven vessel from Teknicraft Design, built in 2013 to support the North Sea offshore wind market. AAM, which is the exclusive builder for Teknicraft Design in North America, said the new concept design incorporates substantial updates and modifications, with the hybrid power system among its most noteworthy.

As an independent assessment of a concept within an agreed framework, an AIP confirms that the design is feasible, and no significant obstacles exist to prevent the concept from being realized.

The quad engine design concept has a beam of 33.5 feet with a projected speed of 29 knots, fully laden. This concept will incorporate Hamilton Jet’s parallel hybrid EHX system using Hamilton HTX waterjets, powered by quad MAN2862 LE 438 Tier 4 engines. The EHX system will allow for zero-emissions operations when using battery power and will enable both station keeping and slow speed operations, as well as boost power when needed.

The unique Teknicraft design incorporates a cutting-edge hull shape with an optional hydrofoil. When deployed in AAM catamarans this system creates lift and enhances the vessel’s performance. Distinctive design characteristics ensure high-speed travel, ultra-low wake, fuel efficiency, superior seakeeping and is fully customizable depending on the application.

North America Offshore Wind Shipbuilding Offshore Vessels

Related Offshore News

(Photo: Edda Wind)

Edda Wind's SOV Edda Breeze Named at Astilleros Gondan
©Strategic Marine

Strategic Marine Delivers Crew Transfer Vessel Duo to WEM...


Trending Offshore News

Image by KingmaPhotos/AdobeStock

Petrofac Can Compete for ADNOC Contracts Again, As...
Middle East
Scarabeo 8 / Credit: Wintershall Dea (file photo)

Saipem Nets $325M Offshore Drilling Deal with Aker BP
Drilling Rigs

Sponsored

OceanAlpha Features USV Portfolio at OI 2022

OceanAlpha Features USV Portfolio at OI 2022

Insight

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

Video

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Current News

AAM and Teknicraft's Jones Act CTV Design Gets AIP from DNV

AAM and Teknicraft's Jones Act CTV Design Gets AIP from DNV

Australia: ExxonMobil Investing $295M to Boost Gas Production from Gippsland Basin Assets

Australia: ExxonMobil Investing $295M to Boost Gas Production from Gippsland Basin Assets

Mitsubishi Confident Japan Offshore Wind Will be Profitable

Mitsubishi Confident Japan Offshore Wind Will be Profitable

Offshore Helicopters: CHC, Babcock Merger Raises Competition Concerns in UK

Offshore Helicopters: CHC, Babcock Merger Raises Competition Concerns in UK

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine