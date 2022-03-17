AAM and Teknicraft's Jones Act CTV Design Gets AIP from DNV

Bellingham, Wash. shipbuilder All American Marine announced its 92-foot-long crew transfer vessel (CTV) concept design developed with Teknicraft Design has earned approval in principle (AIP) from classification society DNV.

The Jones-Act-compliant vessel design concept is geared for the fast-expanding U.S. offshore wind market, based on the MO1, a proven vessel from Teknicraft Design, built in 2013 to support the North Sea offshore wind market. AAM, which is the exclusive builder for Teknicraft Design in North America, said the new concept design incorporates substantial updates and modifications, with the hybrid power system among its most noteworthy.

As an independent assessment of a concept within an agreed framework, an AIP confirms that the design is feasible, and no significant obstacles exist to prevent the concept from being realized.

The quad engine design concept has a beam of 33.5 feet with a projected speed of 29 knots, fully laden. This concept will incorporate Hamilton Jet’s parallel hybrid EHX system using Hamilton HTX waterjets, powered by quad MAN2862 LE 438 Tier 4 engines. The EHX system will allow for zero-emissions operations when using battery power and will enable both station keeping and slow speed operations, as well as boost power when needed.

The unique Teknicraft design incorporates a cutting-edge hull shape with an optional hydrofoil. When deployed in AAM catamarans this system creates lift and enhances the vessel’s performance. Distinctive design characteristics ensure high-speed travel, ultra-low wake, fuel efficiency, superior seakeeping and is fully customizable depending on the application.