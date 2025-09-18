Entrion Wind Partners with Global Maritime to Advance FRP Monopile

Entrion Wind has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Global Maritime to establish a strategic partnership focused on advancing its Fully Restrained Platform (FRP) monopile foundation technology through a planned demonstration project in U.K. waters.

Under the MoU, Global Maritime will provide transportation and installation (T&I) engineering services throughout the lifecycle of Entrion Wind’s planned U.K. demonstration project, from feasibility studies and front-end engineering design through execution, operations, and eventual decommissioning.

The partnership also covers development of a generic T&I framework for the FRP technology and engineering support for future U.K. offshore wind projects.

The FRP monopile is designed to accelerate offshore wind deployment by extending the use of monopile foundations into water depths of up to 100 meters.

“This agreement marks an important step toward delivering our first demonstration project in the U.K. and showcasing FRP technology as a scalable, cost-efficient foundation solution. Global Maritime brings decades of offshore engineering expertise and a strong presence in the U.K. supply chain. Their involvement will be instrumental as we move closer to our first deployment in the U.K. market,” said Eivind Johnsen, president of Entrion Wind.

“We are pleased to partner with Entrion Wind on this innovative foundation concept. By combining Entrion Wind’s technology with our track record in offshore transportation and installation, we can unlock new opportunities for efficient, scalable offshore wind deployment in the U.K.,” added Jonny Logan, CEO of Global Maritime.