CNOOC Offshore Workers in UK Get Pay Bump

Around 130 workers have overwhelmingly backed a pay deal with offshore operator China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) negotiated by Unite, U.K.-based workers' union.

The basic pay increase is worth 5.5% with further improvements to allowances worth an additional seven per cent, Unite said.

The overall package is equivalent to an uplift amounting up to $10,900 (£8,000) for members working on the Buzzard, Scott, and Golden Eagle platforms depending on their role.

The CNOOC workers includes control room operators, supervisors, electricians, technicians, and mechanics. The membership had previously supported strike action after several offers were rejected by the workers.

“Unite has successfully delivered its latest wage win for offshore workers, this time for those employed by CNOOC. It’s a significant increase which only came about due to our members being prepared to take strike action to get a better deal,” said Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary.

The UK’s union has successfully negotiated pay deals with offshore operators including Equinor, TotalEnergies, Neo Next (Repsol) and CNOOC, putting over $2.7 million (£2 million) directly into the pockets of offshore workers.

“Unite is pleased to secure a good pay deal for our CNOOC membership. We are putting millions of pounds directly into the pockets of highly-skilled workers in the oil and gas industry. Unite does what it says on the tin: we deliver better jobs, pay and conditions for offshore workers,” added John Boland, Unite industrial officer.