Dutch Firm to Assess Estonian-Latvian Offshore Wind Grid Link

ELWIND has signed a contract with Haskoning Nederland to carry out a study on determination and assessment of possible grid connection points, cable routes, as well as network configuration for Estonian-Latvian offshore wind farm ELWIND.

The grid study will be conducted by Haskoning for the ELWIND offshore wind park areas in Latvia and Estonia which will consist of a high-level assessment of possible grid connection points from a technical and legal perspective and determine the possible cable routes and lengths also taking into account the possible risks and restrictions of cable placement.

In this study, a consideration of the capacity of the transmission network will be made at the points of connection, as well as an identification of the viable grid connection points, onshore areas for land-based substations and restrictions of cable placement will be done to enable efficient cable routing.

It will consider the capacity of the transmission network at the points of connection as well as the existing information regarding the routes, such as the Maritime Special Planning (MSP), existing cable corridors, NATURA 2000 areas, military zones, legal regulation, restrictions etc.

The goal of the joint Estonian–Latvian ELWIND offshore wind park is to create favorable conditions for the development of accessible renewable energy in the region, benefiting both local communities and electricity consumers in Estonia and Latvia.

To achieve this, both countries are conducting comprehensive studies on the potential environmental impacts of the offshore wind park, including effects on wildlife, seabed, socio-economic conditions, visual landscape, and other key aspects.