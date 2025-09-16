Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Roll Group Welcomes Wide Deck Carrier to Its Fleet

(Credit: Roll Group)
(Credit: Roll Group)

Roll Group has signed the long-term charter of the wide deck carrier Bigroll KMC Beaumont from its partner KMC Bluewhale.

The vessel was delivered in Singapore and will immediately begin operations to support of Roll Group’s expanding global project logistics and transportation services.

With its 139-meter length overall and 32-meter deck width, the Bigroll KMC Beaumont is expected to enhance the company’s ability to transport heavy and oversized cargoes across key markets, particularly in the renewable energy and oil and gas sectors.

“This multi-year agreement supports our ongoing commitment to deliver integrated and highly reliable transport solutions for complex cargo.

“We’re excited to bring the Bigroll KMC Beaumont into operation and thank KMC Bluewhale for their collaboration and professionalism during the delivery process,” said Peter Rondhuis, CEO at Roll Groupl

In December 2025, Roll Group will further expand its fleet by taking the Bigroll KMC Busan on a multiyear agreement, the company noted.

