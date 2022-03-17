Offshore Technology Conference 2022: Winners of Spotlight on New Technology Awards Revealed

The Offshore Technology Conference (OTC), to be held in Houston between May 2–5, 2022, announced today the winners of the 2022 Spotlight on New Technology Award.
"This prestigious award is presented to OTC exhibitors who are revolutionizing the future of offshore energy through technological advancement and innovation," the organizers of one of the world's largest offshore energy events said.
A total of 14 companies, including seven small businesses, were recognized this year for their breakthrough hardware and software technologies
Recipients of this year’s award were selected based on the following criteria: novelty in the marketplace; level of innovation; demonstrated success; broad commercial appeal; and ability to make a significant impact across the offshore industry.
"Every year, OTC receives hundreds of award submissions showcasing remarkably impressive and groundbreaking technological advancements in the offshore energy sector,” said Paul Jones, chairperson, OTC Board of Directors. “The companies awarded today represent some of the most innovative and advanced technologies around, which we trust will shape and transform the industry for years to come.”
2022 Spotlight Winners
Spotlight Small Business Winners
