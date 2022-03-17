Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Offshore Technology Conference 2022: Winners of Spotlight on New Technology Awards Revealed

March 17, 2022

Credit: OTC
Credit: OTC

The Offshore Technology Conference (OTC), to be held in Houston between May 2–5, 2022, announced today the winners of the 2022 Spotlight on New Technology Award. 

"This prestigious award is presented to OTC exhibitors who are revolutionizing the future of offshore energy through technological advancement and innovation," the organizers of one of the world's largest offshore energy events said.

A total of 14 companies, including seven small businesses, were recognized this year for their breakthrough hardware and software technologies

Recipients of this year’s award were selected based on the following criteria: novelty in the marketplace; level of innovation; demonstrated success; broad commercial appeal; and ability to make a significant impact across the offshore industry.

"Every year, OTC receives hundreds of award submissions showcasing remarkably impressive and groundbreaking technological advancements in the offshore energy sector,” said Paul Jones, chairperson, OTC Board of Directors. “The companies awarded today represent some of the most innovative and advanced technologies around, which we trust will shape and transform the industry for years to come.”  

2022 Spotlight Winners

  • Bosch Rexroth, producer of SVA R2 – The world´s first electric Subsea Valve Actuator with safety by springs, as compact as hydraulic actuators 
  • Expro, producer of Galea™ - Autonomous Well Intervention System Oil States Industries, producer of Oil States Managed Pressure Drilling & Riser Gas Handling System 
  • Oil States and TotalEnergies, producers of 15K High Pressure, High Temperature (HPHT) Riser System For Subsea Drilling Applications in Shallow Water R3 Environmental Systems, producer of Vacuum-Assisted Pure Oil Recovery Technology 
  • Schlumberger, producer of ReSOLVE iX extreme-performance instrumented wireline intervention service 
  • Schlumberger, producer of Autonomous Directional Drilling 2022 


Spotlight Small Business Winners 

  • ClampOn, producer of ClampOn Subsea Flow Temperature Monitor 
  • CoreAll, producer of CoDril™ 
  • HYTORC, producer of MXT+™ Hydraulic Torque Wrench 
  • HYTORC, producer of HYTORC Connect Software App 
  • Rocsole Ltd, producer of ROCSOLE Intelligent Level Detection & Data Analytics for Sand Management 
  • Subsea Shuttle, LLC, producer of Subsea Shuttle, LLC Aquatec Group, producer of KINEKtron®


For last year's winners, with detailed descriptions of their respective tech, CLICK HERE.

