Bordelon Marine Charters Vessel to Helix Robotics Solutions

U.S. based offshore vessel owner Bordelon Marine said it has signed a one-year firm charter agreement with Helix Robotics Solutions, the U.S. robotics division of Helix Energy Solutions Group, for the Shelia Bordelon, a 260-foot DP2 Jones-Act-compliant ultra-light intervention vessel.

The charter commenced in late February 2022, and the vessel is mobilized with two Triton 200-horsepower remotely operated underwater vehicles (ROV) with high spec survey capabilities operated by Helix.

While Helix expects the Shelia Bordelon to primarily support inspection, repair and maintenance (IRM) operations for clients operating in U.S. waters, the vessel can support international work as well.