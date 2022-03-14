Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Bordelon Marine Charters Vessel to Helix Robotics Solutions

March 14, 2022

(Photo: Bordelon Marine)
(Photo: Bordelon Marine)

U.S. based offshore vessel owner Bordelon Marine said it has signed a one-year firm charter agreement with Helix Robotics Solutions, the U.S. robotics division of Helix Energy Solutions Group, for the Shelia Bordelon, a 260-foot DP2 Jones-Act-compliant ultra-light intervention vessel.

The charter commenced in late February 2022, and the vessel is mobilized with two Triton 200-horsepower remotely operated underwater vehicles (ROV) with high spec survey capabilities operated by Helix.

While Helix expects the Shelia Bordelon to primarily support inspection, repair and maintenance (IRM) operations for clients operating in U.S. waters, the vessel can support international work as well.

North America Inspection & Repair & Maintenance Contracts Activity Vessels

Related Offshore News

Siem Helix 2 - Credit: Des Upcraft/MarineTraffic.com

Helix Vessel Deal Lifts Siem Offshore's Backlog to $440M
Havila Phoenix - Image Credit: Gordon Graham/MarineTraffic.com

Nexans, Peterson Den Helder Charter Havila Shipping Vessel...


Trending Offshore News

A drillship sits up against a bulk carrier vessel March 12, 2022, in Pascagoula, Mississippi. The vessels collided when the mobile drilling unit vessel broke free of its moorings due to high winds. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo by Coast Guard Sector Mobile)

Valaris Drillship Collides with Bulk Carrier in...
North America
File image: IOG

First Gas Flows from IOG's Saturn Banks Project in UK...
UKCS

Sponsored

OceanAlpha Features USV Portfolio at OI 2022

OceanAlpha Features USV Portfolio at OI 2022

Insight

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

Video

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Current News

Bordelon Marine Charters Vessel to Helix Robotics Solutions

Bordelon Marine Charters Vessel to Helix Robotics Solutions

Siem Offshore Loses Late Vessel Delivery Court Case Against Petrobras

Siem Offshore Loses Late Vessel Delivery Court Case Against Petrobras

Edda Wind's SOV Edda Breeze Named at Astilleros Gondan

Edda Wind's SOV Edda Breeze Named at Astilleros Gondan

UK PM Johnson Meets with UK Offshore Oil and Gas Industry Leaders

UK PM Johnson Meets with UK Offshore Oil and Gas Industry Leaders

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine