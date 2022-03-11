OX2 Applies to Build Aurora Wind Farm Offshore Sweden

Swedish company OX2 has applied for a Natura 2000 permit for an offshore wind farm in the Swedish Exclusive Economic Zone between the islands of Gotland and Öland.

The name of the wind farm is Aurora. The wind farm is expected to be located 20 kilometers south of Gotland and 30 kilometers east of Öland.

"The wind farm will consist of up to 370 turbines with a maximum height of 370 meters," OX2 said.

"Electricity production from the wind farm is estimated at around 24 TWh a year, which corresponds to the yearly consumption of about 5 million households. The project also corresponds to reduced emissions of carbon dioxide of about 14 million tonnes per year," the company said.



OX2's permit application, which includes an environmental impact assessment, EIA, is now being processed by the County Administrative Board of Gotland.

Last month, OX2 has submitted a permit application to build a 1.8GW offshore wind farm in the Swedish Economic Zone off the coast of Skåne in the south of Sweden. Read More Here

"It is great that we now have handed in an application for another offshore wind farm. Our projects make up a considerable share of the road to reaching Sweden’s climate goals. They will also contribute substantially to the region’s ability to develop the community, businesses and industries, says Hillevi Priscar, Country Manager, OX2 Sweden.



