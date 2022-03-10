Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Reach Subsea Wins Offshore Wind Work in UK

March 10, 2022

Credit: Jan Saetre/MarineTraffic.com
Credit: Jan Saetre/MarineTraffic.com

Norwegian subsea services company Reach Subsea said Wednesday it had secured a contract in the UK offshore wind space.

Reach said the contract, in the North Sea, would start early in Q2 2022, representing about 80 project days.

"The project involves the support of an offshore wind farm located in the North Sea and will be performed by the Olympic Challenger [vessel] spread.

Olympic Challenger is a DP2 IMR and light construction subsea vessel on a charter with Reach Subsea since April 2018.

It was built in 2008 and further upgraded in 2021 with MEG tanks and an AUX crane on the back deck. The vessel is outfitted with DP2, a 1000m2 free deck area, 2 ROV hangars, and a 250t AHC subsea crane.

"This contract award, other recent smaller contract awards, and tendering activity all point towards good utilization of our assets and resources in this year's summer season," Reach Subsea said.

“This contract with a new customer is an important milestone in the development of our renewable energy segment. Our ability to deliver quality solutions with short timelines has been the key contributing factor in winning this contract. We also see great potential to deliver a wider range of our services to this new client,” said Jostein Alendal, CEO of Reach Subsea. 

The company did not say who the client was nor what the exact scope of work would be. The financial details were not disclosed.

