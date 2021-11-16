Reach Subsea Charters Olympic Subsea Vessel Trio

Subsea services provider Reach Subsea has charters with shipowner Olympic Subsea of three modern subsea vessels for the 2022 season.

Reach will be chartering the Olympic Artemis, Olympic Delta, and Olympic Challenger vessels, which are fully mobilized with ROV equipment and survey equipment and have a low fuel consumption.

The vessels are intended for use on projects within Survey, IMR, construction support, and light construction within the renewables and oil and gas sector.

"These subsea spreads are well suited for Reach’s core focus markets and fit well with the requirements in Reach’s frame agreements and the tenders the company currently has outstanding. The commercial terms of the charter agreement are confidential between the parties, but are structured in a way that enables Reach to offer a competitive subsea service to clients," Reach Subsea said.

"This has been a busy year for Reach Subsea and we see the momentum in the market strengthening in 2022 and 2023. In response to this, we’re continuing our operations from these three modern, fit-for-purpose vessels, which will reinforce the trust our clients have in our ability to deliver low-emission, cost-effective subsea services with low risk of operational downtime,” said Jostein Alendal, CEO of Reach Subsea.

"This represents another significant step in building Reach Subsea into a leading survey, IMR, construction support and light construction contractor, as we transition into the autonomous future. Our working relationship with Olympic Subsea within subsea operations will continue to strengthen as Reach expands its market share.”

The Olympic Artemis was built in 2015 by Kleven Yard, which, Reach says, makes it one of the most modern survey and IMR vessels in the market. Reach has had this vessel in the fleet since 2020, where it performed well on several successful projects. The Olympic Artemis will continue subsea operations into 2023.

As for the Olympic Delta, also built in 2015, it is a slightly larger version of the Olympic Artemis. The vessel is outfitted with DP2, 900m2 free deck area, 2 ROV hangars, and an 80t AHC subsea crane.

"Reach has good experience with this vessel, having chartered her in 2017, 2018, and 2021 where she performed well on several successful projects. The Olympic Delta will continue subsea operations into 2023," the company said.

The Olympic Challenger was built in 2008 and further upgraded in 2021 with MEG tanks and an AUX crane on the back deck. The vessel is outfitted with DP2, 1000m2 free deck area, 2 ROV hangars, and a 250t AHC subsea crane.

"Reach has good experience with this vessel, having chartered her from 2018 until summer 2021, where she performed well on several successful projects." the company said.

The contract for the Olympic Challenger will begin in the first quarter of 2022, in direct continuation of a project the vessel is currently undertaking on a European offshore wind farm.



