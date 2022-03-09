Bridge Petroleum Taps Fraser for Bardolino Field Services

Bridge Petroleum has awarded Fraser Well Management (FWM) and Fraser Integrity Management (FIM) a contract to supply well and pipeline operator services for its Bardolino field in the UK North Sea.

Bridge Petroleum has recently increased its interest in the Bardolino field and assumed license operatorship. The field sits in UKCS Licence Block 22/13a, around 162 kilometers east northeast of Aberdeen in a water depth of 90 meters.

The Bardolino subsea production well is tied back by a 2km, six-inch production pipeline, a three-inch gas lift pipeline, and umbilicals to the Howe subsea manifold, which is connected to the Nelson production platform.

Fraser, which has offices in both Aberdeen and Great Yarmouth, as well as Rotterdam in the Netherlands, said the contract added to FWM’s expanding well operator portfolio and is a debut pipeline operatorship appointment for the recently established FIM.

"The Bardolino contract ensures a steady basis of work for the business, driving growth and the creation of new jobs at its office in Aberdeen," Fraser said, without providing details on the financial side of the deal. Credit: Bridge Petroleum

Bridge Petroleum executive director Dr Fazrie Wahid said: "We have worked with Fraser on the Galapagos field as the well operator and are pleased to extend and enhance our relationship with them on the Bardolino Field. We are confident that Fraser will continue to provide us with a similar high-quality service that we have become accustomed to from working with them. The selection of the right well and pipeline operator for the Bardolino field is key to safeguard our reputation with our stakeholders, regulatory bodies and the wider public whilst we continue to grow our business."

Fraser managing director Nick Ford said: “We are pleased with the addition of the Bardolino well to our growing well operatorship portfolio and are particularly excited about FIM’s debut appointment as pipeline operator. Being able to provide a turnkey solution to our clients for their subsea tieback wells and pipelines strengthens their business.

"We recognize that the role and associated responsibilities of pipeline operatorship share many commonalities with our existing well operator appointments. Our pipeline operatorship services will be an attractive proposition to UKCS licence holders who are expanding their asset base, such as Bridge Petroleum, or who are looking to improve their commerciality by increasing operational efficiency.”