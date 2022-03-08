Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Colombia Launches Offshore Wind Plan, Announces First Project

March 8, 2022

© Maxim / AdobeStock
© Maxim / AdobeStock

Colombian Energy Minister Diego Mesa launched the country's plans for offshore wind energy at the CERAWeek by S&P Global conference in Houston on Tuesday, while an agreement to develop the first wind project has been signed, the government said in a statement.

Developing the industry could bring in some $27 billion in investments by 2050, the Energy Ministry said.

"The country has a potential for power generation of 50GW (gigawatts) with offshore projects, which almost triples the current installed capacity of the entire country, which is 17.7 GW," Mesa said.

The mayor's office of the Colombian Caribbean city Barranquilla signed a memorandum of understanding with Copenhagen Infrastructure New Markets Fund to build the country's first offshore wind-energy project.

The project, which is to be developed near Barranquilla, the capital of Colombia's Atlantico province, is expected to have an installed capacity of 350 megawatts (MW) and could bring up to $1 billion in investments, the Energy Ministry said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mesa told Reuters that the government has had talks with coal producers in Colombia to increase exports following requests for extra supplies from European, Central American and Caribbean countries as global energy flows are disrupted by the crisis in Ukraine. Read full story


(Reuters - Reporting by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Leslie Adler)

People & Companies South America Renewables Industry News Energy Offshore Wind Activity

Related Offshore News

©Credit: IKM K&L

Akastor and IKM Create Offshore Wind O&M Firm Føn Energy...
Havfram last year signed a letter of intent with China's CIMC-Raffles to build "a series of next-generation, state-of-the-art wind turbine installation vessels (“WTIV”). https://bit.ly/3IAhnBK Image Credit: Havfram

Havfram Eyes 'Important' Role in Offshore Platform...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Jiri Buller/Shell

Shell to Exit Russian Oil and Gas
Industry News
For illustration only - Credit: Pvince73 /AdobeStock

Coral Sul FLNG: World's Deepest FLNG Unit Moored Off...
Mooring

Insight

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

Video

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Current News

RWE Renewables, National Grid Reveal Name of U.S. Offshore Wind JV

RWE Renewables, National Grid Reveal Name of U.S. Offshore Wind JV

Iberdrola's ScottishPower, Shell to Invest $99M in Offshore Wind Infrastructure

Iberdrola's ScottishPower, Shell to Invest $99M in Offshore Wind Infrastructure

'World's Largest OSV Fleet': Tidewater to Buy Swire Pacific Offshore

'World's Largest OSV Fleet': Tidewater to Buy Swire Pacific Offshore

Pandion Energy to Buy One-Dyas Norge, Double Production with Nova Field Start-up

Pandion Energy to Buy One-Dyas Norge, Double Production with Nova Field Start-up

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine