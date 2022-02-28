Techouse Wins One of Its Largest Contracts at Aker BP's Valhall Field

The Modification Alliance – Aker Solutions and Aker BP have selected the Norwegian technology company Techouse to deliver the Sulphate Removal Unit (SRU) for the Valhall IP platform in the North Sea off Norway, after a FEED delivery in 2021.

"This is one of the largest contracts Techouse has even been awarded," the company said Monday.

The Valhall field is located in the southern part of the Norwegian sector in the North Sea, and has produced over a billion barrels of oil equivalents since the field was opened in 1982. The ambition is to produce a total of two billion barrels from the area. The Valhall area consists of a field center with five platforms connected by bridges, and four wellhead platforms that are remotely controlled from the field center. The field is powered with electricity from shore.

The Modification Alliance and Techouse have signed a cooperation agreement based on the same principles as the existing contract between Aker BP and Aker Solutions (Allianseavtalen). It is the first time the Modification Alliance has signed this type of cooperation agreement with an equipment supplier. Valhall - File Photo, Credit: Techouse

The project will see Techouse provide its technology that will remove the sulfate present in seawater before it’s injected into the reservoir, reducing the potential for sulfate scaling.

The solution consists of two major filtration systems delivered as preassembled units with the capacity to deliver up to 75,000 barrels of treated seawater per day. The overall aim is to increase production and extend the lifetime of the Valhall wells.

The contract covers engineering, procurement, onshore functional testing, and complete offshore testing at Valhall. The will provide work for approximately 30 Techouse engineers during 2022 and into 2023.

The entire system is scheduled to be completed and ready for offshore installation in Q4 2023. The project will be delivered through the Modification Alliance, responsible for the total integration work at Valhall.