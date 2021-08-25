Aker BP Taps Techouse for Valhall Sulfate Removal

Stavanger-based company Techouse has secured a contract with the Norwegian oil firm Aker BP to perform the front-end engineering and design extension study for the Sulfate Removal Unit (SRU) for the Valhall IP platform in the Norwegian part of the North Sea.

Techouse, formerly Halvorsen Tec, said its sulfate removal technology would reduce the sulfate present in seawater before it's injected into the reservoir and remove the potential for sulfate scaling.

The overall aim of the project is to boost production and extend the lifetime of the Valhall wells by reducing scaling caused by sulfate. Seawater is injected into the reservoir to maintain pressure and maximize production.

Techouse explains that seawater, which contains sulfate reacts with the formation water in the reservoir, resulting in scaling which can cause clogging, reduce reservoir performance, and damage the well.

"The sulfate removal technology provided by Techouse will reduce the sulfate present in seawater before it's injected into the reservoir and removing the potential for sulfate scaling. Reduction of sulfate will also reduce the formation of H2S, which has a positive contribution to HSE due to the reduced risk of human exposure," Techouse said.

Credit: Techouse

The FEED will be carried out during the third and fourth quarters of 2021. The deal has an option for engineering, procurement, construction, and onshore functional testing, as well as complete offshore testing at Valhall.

The company's Managing Director Svein Helge Pettersen said Techouse has recently delivered a large SRU module to Equinor´s Johan Castberg project - located in the Barents Sea - and now has a “hot” project team ready to move on to the Valhall project.

"The team will bring fresh learning from the Johan Castberg project and are in a perfect position for flawless project execution," Pettersen said.

The design and build period for the Vallhal scope will provide work for approximately 30 Techouse engineers. the company said. The full system is scheduled to be completed and ready for offshore installation in Q3 2023.

Aker BP-operated Valhall area produced 45.3 mboepd net to Aker BP in the second quarter of 2021, down 14 percent from the previous quarter,

mainly due to a planned shutdown to perform safety-critical maintenance and to test the emergency shut down system.



The Maersk Reacher rig is planned to arrive at Valhall during the third quarter, which will accelerate the stimulation and intervention activity and bring more wells at Valhall up to their full production potential, Aker BP said last month.



Also, planning of the Valhall NCP (New Central Platform) project continued in the second quarter. The project will add new slots for further development of the Valhall Area. A concept select decision is planned in the third quarter.