Neptune Energy Awards Deals for Operations Support at Cygnus Platforms

February 22, 2022

©Neptune Energy

Oil and gas company Neptune Energy on Tuesday announced several contract awards worth almost £3 million (around $4 million) in total to support ongoing operations at its operated Cygnus Alpha and Bravo platforms in the UK Southern North Sea.

The awarded workshops cover diving support vessel services, helicopter services, and general inspection activities.

The work will support maintaining high levels of gas production from the facility, which is capable of producing 6% of UK domestic gas demand.

Neptune Energy’s Director of Operations for the UK, John Moffat, said: “We are continuing to work with our partners across the supply chain to ensure continued safe and efficient operations at Cygnus, which is strategically important for domestic gas supply to the UK.”

The latest awards follow the announcement of two contract extensions to Petrofac for operations & maintenance and engineering at Cygnus which came into effect at the beginning of 2022.


