Qatar's LNG Production Capacity to Reach 126 mln T a Year by 2027, says Emir

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani said on Tuesday that Qatar's liquefied natural gas production capacity will rise to 126 million tonnes a year by 2027.

Speaking at a gas exporters summit hosted in Doha, al-Thani renewed calls for further dialogue among member countries of the gas forum, as well as gas importers and exporters to ensure the security of global gas supply.

"To further promote our role in the production of natural gas, we are endeavoring towards increasing our LNG production capacity from 77 million tonnes yearly to 126 million tonnes yearly by 2027," he said.

Al Thani touted a carbon capture facility Qatar is building - the biggest in the Middle East - he said, which will isolate and store 2.5 million tonnes of carbon per year in four years. By 2030, the facility will isolate 9 million tonnes per year.

Meanwhile, Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi said Iran has high capacity for gas production for domestic use and exports and will play an important role in international markets.

"We are prepared to develop and expand these kinds of models for cooperation and partnerships, especially with the country of Qatar," he said.

Raisi said, without being more specific, that the international community should avoid any kind of "cruel" sanctions such as those imposed by the United States on oil and gas industries.

"The members of this forum should not recognize those sanctions...[because] in today's world we see that the sanctions are not going to be effective," he said.

On Monday Raisi said efforts to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear deal cannot succeed unless Washington lifts "major" sanctions.

Iraq's oil minister said the country aims to shift its investment priority from the oil sector to gas for the first time in its history.

This would allow Iraq to increase its production of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and distillates, Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar added.



