Semco Maritime Looking to Recruit More Than 200 People for Tyra, Greensand Work

Danish offshore energy industry services firm Semco Maritime is looking to recruit more than 200 people due to the "significant" growth of offshore projects in the North Sea, particularly Tyra and Greensand projects. The jobs would see workers employed on 2/2 or 2/3 rotations.

"Semco Maritime currently finds themselves faced with an interesting challenge. The company needs to recruit a high number of people in a short amount of time – more than 200 positions, some of which need to be filled before Q2 this year. The positions are in a wide range of areas, including welder-fitters, electricians, technicians, and foremen," Semco Maritime said.

Semco Maritime said that the sudden need to scale-up personnel is due to the growth of Semco Maritime’s business in both the oil and gas and renewables areas. Specifically, winning contracts for the redevelopment of the Tyra Gas Field and providing CO2 storage and transport solutions for the Greensand Consortium project.

The Tyra field in the Danish North Sea is being redeveloped by TotalEnergies and is a central part of Denmark’s offshore energy infrastructure. The field, temporarily shut down since 2019, is being redeveloped into a modern high-tech natural gas field including the installation of eight new platforms.

A consortium that includes Actemium Oil & Gas Commissioning and Semco Maritime will be responsible for installing and commissioning the new platforms. Work has already begun on the Tyra redevelopment.

As for the Greensand project, it's being developed to demonstrate the safe and permanent storage of CO2 in offshore reservoirs in the North Sea, off Denmark. Semco Maritime will draw on competencies and experience from its Oil & Gas division to provide innovative solutions for storage and transport of CO2 to depleted oil reservoirs in the North Sea, specifically to the Nini West field. A pilot project aims to enable CO2 storage from 2025 and pave the way for realizing the political ambition of storing 4-8 mill tonnes of CO2 annually from 2030.

Semco Maritime is tasked with designing, procuring, fabricating, and installing the unit, which will efficiently transfer the captured CO2 from a transport vessel to the inactive platforms and then into the depleted oil wells.. Work on Project Greensand will kick off in 2022 with a pilot phase running until the end of 2023.

Semco optimistic about the recruitment drive

"The demand for Semco Maritime’s work and services is growing, and therefore so is our workforce,” says Anders Benfeldt, Senior Vice President, Oil & Gas. “We are proud to be contributing to two exciting projects in the North Sea, that are helping meet Denmark’s energy needs in increasingly sustainable ways. Tyra’s historic redevelopment will increase operational energy efficiency and is expected to contribute to an overall reduction in CO2 emissions, while the Greensand carbon capture project aims to help Denmark to reach its ambitious climate goals.”

Semco Maritime said that, from an HR perspective, the goal to fill the first batch of the 200 new positions before Q2 could seem a huge challenge – but Semco Maritime is optimistic that favorable work conditions, technically interesting jobs, and exciting professional challenges make the roles attractive.

"The benefits of these roles include a high level of camaraderie and strong team spirit, great colleagues, and professional development, as well the opportunity to be part of historically important projects and contribute to the global green energy transition," Semco Maritime said.

2/2 or 2/3 rotations

"We are looking for people to work on some of the most interesting and exciting projects the offshore sector currently has to offer,” explains Kasper Sottrup-Jensen, Head of Operation at Semco Maritime. “The personnel working on these projects work in shifts based on 2/2 or 2/3 rotations, which means they spend 2 weeks offshore and then the following 2-3 weeks at home. This is an attractive lifestyle option for many because it gives plenty of free time to focus on time with friends and family, home renovation or other projects, hobbies or even travel.”

"In an effort to create closer contact between offshore and onshore staff, Semco Maritime recently opened a satellite office at Esbjerg airport. With this office, onshore support staff can welcome their offshore colleagues as soon as they arrive at the airport, assist them and answer any questions they may have. This is just the latest of Semco Maritime’s initiatives as part of their ambition to be the “best offshore workplace,” " Semco Maritime said.

"For anyone interested in becoming part of Semco Maritime’s skilled and dedicated workforce, now is the time to check out the many interesting opportunities that are available on the recruitment page of our website or send us an unsolicited expression of interest,” says Kasper Sotttrup-Jensen.



