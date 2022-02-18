Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Lukoil Increases Stake in Shah Deniz Offshore Gas Field in Azerbaijan

February 18, 2022

Credit: BP/Flickr
Credit: BP/Flickr

Russian oil company Lukoil has completed the acquisition of a 9.99% interest from Malaysia's Petronas in the Shah-Deniz gas field in Azerbaijan.

The transaction value amounted to $1.45 billion, Lukoil said Friday.

Following the completion of the deal, Lukoil increased its share in the project from 10% to 19.99%. Other parties to the project are BP (29.99%, operator), TPAO (19%), SOCAR (14.35%), NICO (10%) and SGC (6.67%).

Lukoil had in October 2021 agreed to buy Petrona's full 15.5% stake in the field, but other partners in the field, BP and Socar, then decided to exercise pre-emptive rights, reducing this to 9,99%.

The transactions mark Petronas' exit from Shah Deniz field, in which it had bought its 15,5 percent stake from Statoil (now Equinor) in 2014.

The Shah Deniz field is located 70 kilometers southeast of Baku. Commercial production there began in 2006. In 2020, the Shah Deniz consortium extracted 18.1 bcm of gas and 3.6 million tonnes of gas condensate.

In 2018, the second stage of the project was launched, with annual production expected to reach 26 bcm of gas and 5 million tonnes of gas condensate. The gas is sold on the markets of Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey. Since December 2020, gas from Shah Deniz is also delivered to Europe via a pipeline system.

Caspian Sea Industry News Production Energy Activity

Related Offshore News

Petrojarl I has served as an early production system at the Atlanta Field / Credit: Teekay (File Photo)

Seabed Pump Replaced: Well at Enauta's Atlanta Field Back...
Vår Energi's Goliat field in the Barents Sea, offshore Norway. Credit: Vår Energi

Vår Energi Shares Drop after $7.9B Eni Spin-off

Sponsored

Learn how ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite helps to improve operations, download the whitepaper now.

Learn how ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite helps to improve operations, download the whitepaper now.

Insight

Brazil Has Oil. Exxon Can't Seem to Find It

Brazil Has Oil. Exxon Can't Seem to Find It

Video

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Current News

Lukoil Increases Stake in Shah Deniz Offshore Gas Field in Azerbaijan

Lukoil Increases Stake in Shah Deniz Offshore Gas Field in Azerbaijan

Oil Prices Retreat on Prospect of Iran oil Sanctions Easing

Oil Prices Retreat on Prospect of Iran oil Sanctions Easing

Petronas, Mitsubishi to Sell stakes in Yetagun Gas Field Offshore Myanmar

Petronas, Mitsubishi to Sell stakes in Yetagun Gas Field Offshore Myanmar

Arbitration to Resolve Magseis Fairfield, Fairfield Industries Dispute

Arbitration to Resolve Magseis Fairfield, Fairfield Industries Dispute

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine