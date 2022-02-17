Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
GC Rieber Shipping Delivers 'Polar Onyx' to New Owners

February 17, 2022

©GC Rieber Shipping
©GC Rieber Shipping

Norwegian offshore vessel firm GC Rieber Shipping has delivered the SURF / Construction vessel Polar Onyxto the new owners.

GC Rieber Shipping first announced the agreement to sell the vessel to Taiwan-based offshore wind service conglomerate Dong Fang Offshore and Hung Hua Construction back in December 2021.

"The vessel has today been delivered to the new owner," GC Rieber Shipping said Thursday.

The sale of the vessel, built at Ulstein Verft in 2014, includes the VLS tower onboard the vessel, too.

Earlier this week, GC Rieber Shipping's CEO Einar Ytredal, said: "In 2020, GC Rieber Shipping made a strategic decision to become a pure shipowner and project-house with focus on developing profitable and sustainable maritime projects. The sale of Polar Onyx, the final asset in GC Rieber Shipping's Subsea & Renewables segment, concludes this transformation."

"Following the sale, GC Rieber Shipping will emerge debt-free with significant investment capacity, ready to invest in new vessel solutions contributing to the energy shift."  

