Archer Knight to Support All Neptune Energy's Diving Ops on UKCS

Archer Knight has secured a diving technical authority contract award with oil and gas firm Neptune Energy.

The three-year deal will see the company providing Neptune Energy with specialist support for all diving operations in the UK.

Under the deal, which includes two one-year extension options, Archer Knight will provide technical assurance services ranging from diving representation, ensuring compliance, authoring and managing the Dive Safety Management system, reviewing dive plans and carrying out audits.

Neptune Energy’s Director of Projects and Engineering, Alan Muirhead, said: “With some major diving activities planned in 2022, we look forward to working with Archer Knight as they support our subsea and projects teams.”

Derek Beddows, Archer Knight's Director of Diving Safety & Services said: "Neptune Energy are a progressive and exciting company who place a strong focus on operating safely.” said Beddows, who throughout his illustrious career has been the Diving Technical Authority for such companies as BP, Reliance/Allseas, Technip UKBU and Husky Energy.

"They are exactly the kind of company we want to work with and this award is testimony to the whole team at Archer Knight and their commitment to following best practice and building our competencies through an uncompromising approach to safety. I’m personally delighted to be directing the project and very much look forward to working with Neptune Energy over the next three years and beyond.”