Helix Energy Solutions in 12-month Decom Deal in Brazil

Helix Energy Solutions Group has won a field decommissioning contract of an undisclosed value with Trident Energy in Brazil.

The project is located off the coast of Brazil in the Pampo and Enchova Clusters in the Campos Basin. The 12-month firm contract is scheduled to begin in late 2022, with the client having several extension options.

Helix will provide a riser-based well intervention vessel either the Siem Helix 1 or Siem Helix 2, a 10k Intervention Riser System, project management and engineering services and, in conjunction with Helix’s Subsea Services Alliance partner Schlumberger, fully integrated plug and abandonment well services.

Scotty Sparks, Helix’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, stated, “We are pleased that Helix has been awarded this major decommissioning contract. This is another step forward in the execution of our strategic objectives which include diversifying our client base in the region while continuing to provide best-in-class and global leading decommissioning services. We look forward to developing our relationship with Trident Energy.”

“Our rigless well intervention services offer a lower cost and lower greenhouse gas-intensive solution for decommissioning offshore wells compared to rig alternatives,” stated Daniel Stuart, Helix do Brasil’s Director of Operations. “We believe that delivering this milestone field decommissioning project will support future growth in the region and lead to additional opportunities.”

Trident Energy owns and operates four platforms in the Campos Basin, and its Brazil operations are part of a global organization backed by Warburg Pincus with a stated focus on operating and redeveloping mid-life oil and gas assets.