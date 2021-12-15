Brazil: Helix Energy Solutions Wins One-year Charter Extension for 'Siem Helix 2'

U.S.-based Helix Energy Solutions Group has secured an extension of its well intervention charter and services contracts with Brazil's Petrobras for the Siem Helix 2 well intervention vessel.

"The initial four-year contract for the Siem Helix 2 has been extended by one year at a reduced rate reflective of the current market. The Siem Helix 2 is now set to remain under contract with Petrobras until mid-December 2022 performing riser-based well intervention activities," Helix Energy Solutions said. The company did not provide details on the value of the contract.

The Siem Helix 2 is a 2016-built well intervention vessel capable of performing a wide range of subsea services including production enhancement, well decommissioning, subsea installation work, offshore crane and ROV operations, offshore construction work, and has emergency response capabilities.

Scotty Sparks, Helix’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, stated, “On the back of our recent accommodation and support contract for sister ship the Siem Helix 1 in Ghana for another customer, we are glad to finalize this process and look forward to continuing a long and productive working relationship with Petrobras.

"The Siem Helix 2 has consistently provided industry-leading well intervention services to Petrobras. This extension demonstrates the capacity for Helix to continuously provide innovative solutions to fit our clients’ needs backed by our experience and proven track record.”