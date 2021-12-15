Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Brazil: Helix Energy Solutions Wins One-year Charter Extension for 'Siem Helix 2'

December 15, 2021

Siem Helix 2 - Credit: Des Upcraft/MarineTraffic.com
Siem Helix 2 - Credit: Des Upcraft/MarineTraffic.com

U.S.-based Helix Energy Solutions Group has secured an extension of its well intervention charter and services contracts with Brazil's Petrobras for the Siem Helix 2 well intervention vessel.

"The initial four-year contract for the Siem Helix 2 has been extended by one year at a reduced rate reflective of the current market. The Siem Helix 2 is now set to remain under contract with Petrobras until mid-December 2022 performing riser-based well intervention activities," Helix Energy Solutions said. The company did not provide details on the value of the contract.

The Siem Helix 2 is a 2016-built well intervention vessel capable of performing a wide range of subsea services including production enhancement, well decommissioning, subsea installation work, offshore crane and ROV operations, offshore construction work, and has emergency response capabilities. 

Scotty Sparks, Helix’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, stated, “On the back of our recent accommodation and support contract for sister ship the Siem Helix 1 in Ghana for another customer, we are glad to finalize this process and look forward to continuing a long and productive working relationship with Petrobras. 

"The Siem Helix 2 has consistently provided industry-leading well intervention services to Petrobras. This extension demonstrates the capacity for Helix to continuously provide innovative solutions to fit our clients’ needs backed by our experience and proven track record.”

Vessels Well Operations Well Intervention South America Offshore Industry News Energy Activity

Related Offshore News

Skandi Santos/Credit: Celso Marino - MarineTraffic.com

AKOFS Offshore Wins Three-year Petrobras Contract for...
Far Senator - Credit: Owen Foley/MarineTraffic.com

Australia's Santos Awards Long-term Charters for Solstad...


Trending Offshore News

Martin Linge Platform - Credit: Jan Arne Wold/Equinor

Reuters: Equinor Seeks $1B from Martin Linge Field Stake...
North Sea
Fulmar Explorer - Credit: Paul Misje/MarineTraffic.com

SeaBird Gets Termination Notice for OBN Source Vessel...
Geoscience

Insight

Are Germany's New Climate Plans Realistic?

Are Germany's New Climate Plans Realistic?

Video

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

Current News

Red Rock Cranes for North Star's New SOV

Red Rock Cranes for North Star's New SOV

Wison Offshore & Marine's Floating Wind Platform Gets ABS AiP

Wison Offshore & Marine's Floating Wind Platform Gets ABS AiP

Eni to Bring Online Giant Offshore Discovery in Ivory Coast in 2023

Eni to Bring Online Giant Offshore Discovery in Ivory Coast in 2023

Five Firms Seek to Develop CO2 Storage off Norway

Five Firms Seek to Develop CO2 Storage off Norway

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine