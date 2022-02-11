Renewables Assignments for Solstad's CSV Trio

Norwegian offshore support vessel owner Solstad Offshore ASA has found work for three construction support vessels, apparently all in the renewables space.

Normand Australis has secured a 150-day contract for “Walk to Work” services on an offshore wind project in Asia, starting in March 2022.

Normand Cutter has won a 110-day charter for a cable project in Northern Europe with the start-up this month.

Also, Normand Fortress has won a 180-day firm contract for “Walk to Work” services on an offshore wind project in Northern Europe. The contract will start in April 2023. The contracts have a combined value of approximately NOK 175 million ($19,8 million)

"Solstad continues to see an increase in demand for CSVs from the renewable energy clients, both in Europe and Asia," the company said.

The news comes after Solstad last week secured contracts worth $45,8 million in total for four construction support vessels Normand Maximus, Normand Frontier, Normand Pioneer, and Normand Navigator.

Solstad, for years best known for its services in the offshore oil and gas industry, last year formed Windstaller Alliance with Aker Solutions, DeepOcean, focused on offshore wind services.