Aker Solutions, DeepOcean, and Solstad Offshore in Offshore Wind Services Pact

Offshore energy industry service providers Aker Solutions, DeepOcean, and Solstad Offshore have formed Windstaller Alliance, focused on offshore wind services.

"The new partnership aims to provide the world’s most cost-efficient and complete product supply, fabrication, and marine services offering within offshore wind. The alliance will also pursue other offshore renewables segments," the companies said Thursday.



The alliance says it will be able to offer product deliveries, fabrication services as well as marine and subsea operations and associated engineering services within offshore renewables industries.



"Today’s supply chain for the offshore renewables market is highly fragmented and, in our view, sub-optimal in terms of efficiency, cost, risk and environmental footprint. Windstaller Alliance is able to take an integrated approach where appropriate, while unlocking value for both operators and suppliers, at the same time reducing the total carbon footprint of offshore renewable projects," said Guro Høyaas Løken, head of the Windstaller Alliance.

Through better integration of services, project management, and maritime asset use, the Windstaller Alliance intends to reduce the number of supplier interfaces, decreasing technical and commercial project risk as well as execution time.

Aker Solutions brings more than 15,000 employees and expertise within complex fabrication of substructures for wind turbines, including four yards and a broad product offering within subsea and topside equipment. Subsea service provider DeepOcean is experienced in offshore renewables area and has dedicated assets for the renewables markets, including trenchers and cable repair spreads. The company provides the alliance with specialized subsea installation and service solutions for offshore renewables through 900 employees, and more than 50 ROVs.

Stephen Bull, Aker Solutions; Lars Peder Solstad, Solstad Offshore; Guro Høyaas Løken, Windstaller Alliance; Øyvind Mikaelsen, DeepOcean.

Solstad Offshore, which has supported offshore wind farm installations, operations and maintenance since 2009, contributes through a global presence with more than 3,600 employees and a fleet of 90 vessels available to the alliance.

The alliance will, in the preparatory phase for marine operations of offshore renewables projects, will deliver engineering services as well as subsea survey, inspection and site preparation services.

The alliance may also provide product deliveries such as subsea technologies plus fabrication of substructures carrying wind turbines, plus yard services such as logistics, site management, and crane operations.

Furthermore, Windstaller Alliance will provide services to optimize product designs from a marine operations perspective. According to the press statement released Thursday, in the installation phase, Windstaller Alliance has the specialist competence to provide trenching and inter-array cable lay services, and to conduct towing, mooring, hook-up and commissioning operations.

During the operations phase of an offshore renewables field, the alliance will offer life of field IMR (inspection, maintenance and repair) services, CSOVs and maintenance, modification and operations support for offshore structures.

"Windstaller Alliance can also offer project management capabilities. We believe we have an ideal set-up to tear down existing efficiency silos, reduce project risk and client cost. However, we will of course also provide a fully flexible delivery and contracting model tailored to clients’ needs. The difference is that they can obtain life-of-field support in one place," said Øyvind Mikaelsen, CEO of DeepOcean.

"Aker Solutions is one of few contractors able to offer complete product solutions for offshore wind farms, including substructures and topsides for offshore wind power platforms, subsea solutions and offshore installation. Together with the alliance partners, we are dedicated to supporting the offshore renewables industry. Through the use of modern, low-emission vessels and a range of services specially designed for the renewables market, our biggest contribution to the industry will be to do things in a safer, smarter and more sustainable way," said Stephen Bull, executive vice president and head of Aker Solutions' renewables business.



Windstaller Alliance will be a non-incorporated, asset-light alliance, with no joint ownership or liabilities for vessels or other assets, except for specifically agreed projects.



