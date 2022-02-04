Solstad Offshore Bags $45,8M Worth of Deals for CSV Quartet

Norwegian offshore vessel operator Solstad Offshore has secured several contracts for its construction support vessels.

The contracts, for deployment in the North Sea, Brazil and West Africa, will have a combined total length of 640 days, with additional extension options available upon expiration.

The total value of the contracts, which will see Solstads CSVs Normand Maximus, Normand Frontier, Normand Pioneer and Normand Navigator deployed, is around NOK 400 million ($45,8 million), including additional services, will be executed during 2022 by

"The market for subsea construction vessels continues to improve with strong demand from both renewable energy and oil & gas activity, " Solstad said Friday.

Solstad did not say who the clients were for the contracts announced Friday.