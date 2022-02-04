Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Solstad Offshore Bags $45,8M Worth of Deals for CSV Quartet

February 4, 2022

CSVs Normand Maximus ©Solstad Offshore
CSVs Normand Maximus ©Solstad Offshore

Norwegian offshore vessel operator Solstad Offshore has secured several contracts for its construction support vessels.

The contracts, for deployment in the North Sea, Brazil and West Africa, will have a combined total length of 640 days, with additional extension options available upon expiration.

The total value of the contracts, which will see Solstads CSVs Normand Maximus, Normand Frontier, Normand Pioneer and Normand Navigator deployed, is around NOK 400 million ($45,8 million), including additional services, will be executed during 2022 by 

"The market for subsea construction vessels continues to improve with strong demand from both renewable energy and oil & gas activity, " Solstad said Friday.

Solstad did not say who the clients were for the contracts announced Friday.

Vessels South America Africa Europe Activity Industry News Energy

Related Offshore News

©Wintershall DEA

Wintershall DEA Exits Gulf of Suez Offshore Oil Block...
USV Beluga 01 © Jan De Nul

Jan De Nul Group Orders USV for Offshore Surveys


Trending Offshore News

Illustration only - FPSO Flare © Teimuraz/AdobeStock

FPSO Explodes Offshore Nigeria
FPSO
Huisman and BMS crane (left), Mammoet SK350 crane (right) - Image shared by Mammoet

Cranes: Mammoet Investigating Potential Patent...
Cranes

Sponsored

Learn how ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite helps to improve operations, download the whitepaper now.

Learn how ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite helps to improve operations, download the whitepaper now.

Insight

Can Qatari Gas Offset Disruptions to Russian Supply in Europe?

Can Qatari Gas Offset Disruptions to Russian Supply in Europe?

Video

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Current News

DOF Subsea Bags Three-year MPSV Charter with Exxon in Australia

DOF Subsea Bags Three-year MPSV Charter with Exxon in Australia

Shell's Partners Confirm Oil Discovery at Graff-1 Well Offshore Namibia

Shell's Partners Confirm Oil Discovery at Graff-1 Well Offshore Namibia

Rystad on Nigerian FPSO Explosion: 'No Impact on Oil Price. Environmental Implications Still Hard to Quantify'

Rystad on Nigerian FPSO Explosion: 'No Impact on Oil Price. Environmental Implications Still Hard to Quantify'

UK's Oil and Gas Authority to Start Search for New CEO

UK's Oil and Gas Authority to Start Search for New CEO

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine