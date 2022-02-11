India: L&T Wins Two Offshore Projects from 'Prestigious' Client

Indian industrial services company Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said Thursday that its Hydrocarbon branch had won two offshore projects from "a prestigious overseas client."

The scope of work comprises Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Installation, and Commissioning for the expansion of a marine terminal and replacement of electrical switchgear and protection equipment at existing facilities, L&T said, without sharing further details on the project.

L&T said the contract was a significant one, which for the company means it is worth between ₹ Cr1,000 (~$133 million) to 2,500 (~$332,4 million).

L&T, whose Hydrocarbon business is organized under Offshore, Onshore, Construction Services, Modular Fabrication, and Advanced Value Engineering & Technology (AdVENT) verticals, said it was working on several domestic and international offshore projects.