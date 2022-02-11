Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
India: L&T Wins Two Offshore Projects from 'Prestigious' Client

February 11, 2022

Indian industrial services company Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said Thursday that its Hydrocarbon branch had won two offshore projects from "a prestigious overseas client."

The scope of work comprises Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Installation, and Commissioning for the expansion of a marine terminal and replacement of electrical switchgear and protection equipment at existing facilities, L&T said, without sharing further details on the project.

L&T said the contract was a significant one, which for the company means it is worth between ₹ Cr1,000 (~$133 million) to 2,500 (~$332,4 million).

L&T, whose Hydrocarbon business is organized under Offshore, Onshore, Construction Services, Modular Fabrication, and Advanced Value Engineering & Technology (AdVENT) verticals, said it was working on several domestic and international offshore projects. 

Asia Engineering Energy Activity

Learn how ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite helps to improve operations, download the whitepaper now.

What’s Happened to Teras Offshore's Liftboat Fleet?

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Austria Resists Including Nord Stream 2 in EU Package of Russia Sanctions

New York’s First Offshore Wind Farm: Ørsted, Eversource Sanction 130MW South Fork Wind Project

Worley Gets Funding for Enhanced Subsea Gas Tieback Project

Report: Eni in Talks on Energy Transition SPAC

