Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Five-year Charter: MMA Offshore's Platform Supplier Extends Stay at Inpex's Ichthys Field

February 10, 2022

MMA Brewster - ©MMA Offshore
MMA Brewster - ©MMA Offshore

Australian offshore support vessel operator MMA Offshore has secured a contract extension with Inpex for its MMA Brewster platform supply vessel.

The contract, with Inpex's Australian subsidiary INPEX Operations Australia, is worth A$68 million (USD 48,9 million) and will see the offshore vessel provide production support services at the Ichthys field, about 220 kilometers offshore Western Australia.

MMA Offshore said Wednesday that the MMA Brewster would soon complete an initial five-year chartering service supporting INPEX-operated Ichthys LNG, having been designed and built specifically to support the energy company’s offshore facilities in Australia’s North West. 

The new contract is for a firm period of five years, with subsequent five one-year extension options.

MMA’s Managing Director, David Ross said: “We are very pleased to announce this significant contract award for MMA’s Australian vessel business. We are delighted to continue supporting INPEX-operated Ichthys LNG and look forward to continuing to deliver safe and efficient services”.  

Built in 2015 by VARD, the 81.7 meters long vessel has a free deck area of 810 m2 and operates under an Australian flag.

Australia/NZ Vessels Activity Energy

Related Offshore News

CSVs Normand Maximus ©Solstad Offshore

Solstad Offshore Bags $45,8M Worth of Deals for CSV...
Europe’s first commercial 10 MW turbine was installed in December 2021 at Scotland’s Seagreen offshore wind farm by Cadeler’s Wind Osprey.©SSE Renewables

Demand for Vessels Capable of Installing Giant Offshore...


Trending Offshore News

(Map by Equinor)

TotalEnergies Withdraws from North Platte Deepwater...
Gulf of Mexico
©namning/AdobeStock

What’s Happened to Teras Offshore's Liftboat Fleet?
Insights

Sponsored

Learn how ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite helps to improve operations, download the whitepaper now.

Learn how ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite helps to improve operations, download the whitepaper now.

Insight

What’s Happened to Teras Offshore's Liftboat Fleet?

What’s Happened to Teras Offshore's Liftboat Fleet?

Video

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Current News

Ørsted Completed Sale of Borkum Riffgrund 3 OWF Stake to Glennmont

Ørsted Completed Sale of Borkum Riffgrund 3 OWF Stake to Glennmont

Eni Wraps Acquisition of 20% in 1.2 GW Dogger Bank C Offshore Wind Farm

Eni Wraps Acquisition of 20% in 1.2 GW Dogger Bank C Offshore Wind Farm

High Speed Offshore Service Crafts in UK Now Allowed to Carry Up to 60 Workers

High Speed Offshore Service Crafts in UK Now Allowed to Carry Up to 60 Workers

Thailand Deploys Ships to Contain Second Oil Leak Off East Coast

Thailand Deploys Ships to Contain Second Oil Leak Off East Coast

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine