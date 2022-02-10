Five-year Charter: MMA Offshore's Platform Supplier Extends Stay at Inpex's Ichthys Field

Australian offshore support vessel operator MMA Offshore has secured a contract extension with Inpex for its MMA Brewster platform supply vessel.

The contract, with Inpex's Australian subsidiary INPEX Operations Australia, is worth A$68 million (USD 48,9 million) and will see the offshore vessel provide production support services at the Ichthys field, about 220 kilometers offshore Western Australia.

MMA Offshore said Wednesday that the MMA Brewster would soon complete an initial five-year chartering service supporting INPEX-operated Ichthys LNG, having been designed and built specifically to support the energy company’s offshore facilities in Australia’s North West.

The new contract is for a firm period of five years, with subsequent five one-year extension options.

MMA’s Managing Director, David Ross said: “We are very pleased to announce this significant contract award for MMA’s Australian vessel business. We are delighted to continue supporting INPEX-operated Ichthys LNG and look forward to continuing to deliver safe and efficient services”.

Built in 2015 by VARD, the 81.7 meters long vessel has a free deck area of 810 m2 and operates under an Australian flag.