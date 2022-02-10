DNV Launches Electrolyzer Standardization JIP for Green Hydrogen Growth

DNV, together with 18 industry partners, is launching a new Joint Industry Project (JIP) to enhance the standardization for reliable, safe, and cost-efficient hydrogen production systems that use renewable energy-powered electrolysis to produce green hydrogen.

Electrolyzers are hydrogen-producing devices that split water into hydrogen and oxygen using electricity in a chemical process known as electrolysis.

Hydrogen can play a significant role in decarbonizing the world’s energy supply, unlocking more potential of renewable energy and is receiving increasing focus as the energy transition moves at pace, DNV said.

Kim Sandgaard-Mørk, Executive Vice President for Renewables Certification at DNV said. “DNV predicts that hydrogen will move from approximately 1.9% of the mix of energy carriers in 2040 to 5.0% in 2050, a trend that DNV anticipates will continue into the second half of the century. Especially decarbonizing hard-to-abate sectors like aviation, maritime or long-haul trucking requires far greater scaling of green hydrogen.”

Electrolyzers need further standardization

“To grow confidence in the market, electrolyzers need further standardization to reduce uncertainties and risks in industrializing large hydrogen projects,” adds Axel Dombrowski, Director Innovation & Digitalisation for Renewables Certification at DNV. “We are tackling this challenge by joining forces with major industry partners to work towards a new certification scheme and industry best practice for electrolyzers which will facilitate successful water electrolysis projects. We undertook a similar approach for the wind energy industry about 30 years ago which proved to be very successful. Now, we will take the learnings and implement these for the hydrogen technology on an accelerated path.”

More than 18 partners from diverse industrial sectors like electrolyzer and wind turbine manufacturers, developers of renewable assets, energy, chemistry and engineering Companies are joining DNV to develop a certification scheme applicable for electrolyzer projects - including the interface with renewable energy - on the topics of safety, performance and regulation.

Partners currently joining the JIP are BP, Clean Power Hydrogen, EDP, Elogen, Equinor, Frauenhofer-Gesellschaft, Green Hydrogen Systems, Industrie De Nora, ITM Linde Electrolysis, McPhy, NextChem, Nordex, Schaeffler Technologies, Shell, Siemens Gamesa, Siemens Energy, Sunfire, thyssenkrupp nucera. The JIP will be kicked off on 16 February and is open for more partners to join until mid-April 2022.