Norway to Launch 1.5 GW Offshore Wind Tender

Norway will soon launch its first tender for offshore wind in the southern North Sea, planning to develop 1.5 gigawatts of electricity that will supply the Norwegian mainland, the country's government said on Wednesday.

The first turbines could be completed in the second half of this decade, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere told a news conference.

A planned second development phase in the southern North Sea, which will come later and will have the same capacity as the first, may also supply power to the European continent, Stoere added.

The government reiterated plans to allow industry to develop floating wind turbines in an area called Utsira North in the northern North Sea.

In addition, the government said it would also seek to identify further offshore acreage for wind turbine developments.



(Reporting by Nora Buli, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)