Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Norway to Launch 1.5 GW Offshore Wind Tender

February 9, 2022

©Ian Dyball/AdobeStock
©Ian Dyball/AdobeStock

Norway will soon launch its first tender for offshore wind in the southern North Sea, planning to develop 1.5 gigawatts of electricity that will supply the Norwegian mainland, the country's government said on Wednesday.

The first turbines could be completed in the second half of this decade, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere told a news conference.

A planned second development phase in the southern North Sea, which will come later and will have the same capacity as the first, may also supply power to the European continent, Stoere added.

The government reiterated plans to allow industry to develop floating wind turbines in an area called Utsira North in the northern North Sea.

In addition, the government said it would also seek to identify further offshore acreage for wind turbine developments.

(Reporting by Nora Buli, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

Regulations Renewables Activity Industry News Offshore Wind Renewable Energy Energy

Related Offshore News

©FOWIC

Fred. Olsen Windcarrier Plans IPO. Eyes Fourth...
For illustration: Saipem 7000 - Courtesy of Saipem,

Saipem Loses Its Footing on Path to Green Energy


Trending Offshore News

At Least Three Dead After Trinity Spirit FPSO Blast in...
FPSO
Video Screenshot

Exploded Nigerian FPSO was 'old, badly maintained' -...
FPSO

Sponsored

Learn how ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite helps to improve operations, download the whitepaper now.

Learn how ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite helps to improve operations, download the whitepaper now.

Insight

What’s Happened to Teras Offshore's Liftboat Fleet?

What’s Happened to Teras Offshore's Liftboat Fleet?

Video

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Current News

Japan's Inpex to Spend Up to $38B in Growth Areas Over 9 years

Japan's Inpex to Spend Up to $38B in Growth Areas Over 9 years

Magseis Fairfield Firms Up North Sea 4D Survey Gig

Magseis Fairfield Firms Up North Sea 4D Survey Gig

What’s Happened to Teras Offshore's Liftboat Fleet?

What’s Happened to Teras Offshore's Liftboat Fleet?

Oil Prices Stable at $90 a Barrel But Iran Supply Prospects Add Pressure

Oil Prices Stable at $90 a Barrel But Iran Supply Prospects Add Pressure

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine