NOV's GustoMSC to Design and Equip Eneti's Second WTIV

NOV's GustoMSC subsidiary has secured a contract for the equipment and design of a GustoMSC NG-16000X wind turbine installation jack-up vessel for Eneti.

Eneti is a new offshore wind player born out of a pivot into offshore renewables by what used to be a bulk carrier specialist Scorpio Bulkers.

Eneti ordered its first WTIV in May 2021, and the second in December 2021. Both vessels will be built by South Korean shipbuilder Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering (DSME).

NOV last year won contracts for the design and the supply of equipment for Enetis's first next-gen WTIV, and now for the second.

Under the new contract, NOV will provide the design and jacking system for the vessel. Vessel delivery is scheduled for Q2 2025.

According to NOV, there are currently three NG-16000X designs under construction, and all are optimized, self-propelled wind turbine installation jack-up vessels that feature increased carrying and lifting capacity, as well as greater lifting height above the deck.

Both of Eneti’s wind turbine installation vessels are of the same series and are ready to carry multiple 20MW turbine sets. The vessels have been designed with the option to adapt in the future, allowing them to operate on alternate fuels, NOV said.

Per NOV, the NG-16000X design includes the GustoMSC rack and pinion jacking system with a variable speed drive, integrated to offer high performance, reliability, and safety for more than hundreds of jacking moves throughout the lifespan of the vessel.

The jacking system features a regenerative power option where the generated power is fed back into the vessel system. The design further incorporates a 2,600-ton leg encircling crane, ready to install monopile foundations and wind turbines. The vessel can install turbines at depths of up to 65 meters of water.

"We worked closely with Eneti to have their first NG-16000X ready for construction, and now the second is ordered according to plan,” said Commercial Director of GustoMSC Jan-Mark Meeuwisse. “Eneti also acquired the shares of Seajacks, expanding their fleet with five existing GustoMSC-designed jack-ups. This, combined with the two NG-16000X new builds, shows Eneti’s commitment to this offshore wind installation market."

"The shortage of wind turbine installation jack-ups capable of installing heavier and higher turbines in deeper waters is foreseen,” Meeuwisse continued. “The GustoMSC team prepared for this change. This includes actively seeking ways to further reduce greenhouse gas emissions, contributing to the reduction of the industry carbon footprint. The alternate fuel and regenerative power options, combined with our century-and-a-half of experience in the offshore maritime sectors and our pioneering spirit, make us a leading partner for our clients."