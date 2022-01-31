Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Saipem Issues Profit Warning as Costs and Pandemic Hit Margins

January 31, 2022

Saipem 7000 crane vessel (File photo: Saipem)
Saipem 7000 crane vessel (File photo: Saipem)

Italian energy services group Saipem is talking to investors about a possible funding package, the group said on Monday after warning it will take a heavy loss for 2021, triggering a halt in its shares to prevent a stinging sell-off.

Saipem has struggled to regain traction after global lockdowns caused by COVID-19 throttled demand for oil and gas, prompting oil majors to slash investment and defer projects.

Its attempts to pivot into green technologies, including offshore wind, carbon capture and hydrogen, have been hobbled by delays in critical supplies.

Saipem shares were indicated to open down by a fifth, triggering an automatic suspension. At 0904 GMT they were indicated down 26%.

The company said in a statement it was in talks with main shareholders Eni and state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti to test their support for "an appropriate financing package".

Saipem said it expected to post a loss of more than one-third of the company's equity in 2021, which activates a provision under Italian law obliging the group to call a shareholder meeting to agree measures to reduce the losses.

The group said it was talking to banks over the potential impact of losses on loans. When losses are more than one third of capital, banks can ask for repayment to be speeded up.

Eni and CDP said on Monday they were "carefully monitoring" the situation and would carry out assessments.

"Investors will question whether fresh new equity capital will be required to maintain the company’s financial footing, and the potential dilutive impact on the company’s shareholder value," Italian broker Mediobanca Securities said.

A market leader in subsea exploration and construction, Saipem has been looking to develop new lines of business to meet an increasing client focus on green technologies, but analysts are concerned those could offer lower margins than its traditional oil and gas engineering services.

Saipem said it had pulled guidance given by new management last October, saying it expected adjusted core earnings for the second half of 2021 to be down by around 1 billion euros ($1.12 billion) compared with a previous positive forecast.

That mainly reflected problems with onshore exploration and construction projects and offshore wind farms due to delays in critical supplies.

Group revenues for the same period are seen at 3.5 billion euros, down from a previous 4.5 billion euros estimate, Saipem said ahead of the scheduled results release on Feb. 24.

 ($1 = 0.8958 euros)

($1 = 0.8946 euros)

 (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Stephen Jewkes, additional reporting by Stefano Bernabei; Editing by Kim Coghill and Tomasz Janowski)

Finance Oilfield Services Renewables Europe Activity Industry News Energy

Related Offshore News

Credit: mage by Oceloti/AdobeStock

Magnora Partners with Welsh Firm Hiraeth Energy for 700MW...
Credit: Petrofac

NEO Energy Extends Well Services Agreement with Petrofac


Trending Offshore News

Shell is using the Valaris DS 10 drillship for operations in Namibia - Image Credit: V. Tonic/MarineTraffic.com

Reuters: Shell Makes 'Significant' Oil and Gas Discovery...
Discoveries
©PGS

PGS Nets 4D Survey Gig in Gulf of Mexico
Geoscience

Sponsored

Learn how ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite helps to improve operations, download the whitepaper now.

Learn how ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite helps to improve operations, download the whitepaper now.

Insight

Inside OPEC, Views are Growing That Oil's Rally Could be Prolonged

Inside OPEC, Views are Growing That Oil's Rally Could be Prolonged

Video

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Current News

US Unveils $1.15 Billion for Abandoned Oil and Gas Well Clean-up

US Unveils $1.15 Billion for Abandoned Oil and Gas Well Clean-up

Offshore Wind: Edda Wind Orders Three Commissioning Service Operation Vessels

Offshore Wind: Edda Wind Orders Three Commissioning Service Operation Vessels

BASF Presses for Wintershall Dea IPO in Dispute with Co-owner

BASF Presses for Wintershall Dea IPO in Dispute with Co-owner

Aker BP, Equinor Get Drilling Permits for North Sea Wildcats

Aker BP, Equinor Get Drilling Permits for North Sea Wildcats

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine