Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Malaysia Charges Second Aker Solutions Official with Using False Documents

January 26, 2022

Credit: Aker Solutions (file photo)
Credit: Aker Solutions (file photo)

Malaysia on Wednesday charged an official at Norway's largest oil services provider Aker Solutions, accusing him of using false documents to secure a license renewal, according to the company and a court charge sheet.

Mohd Yusof Ab Rahman, 54, a manager at the Malaysian office of Aker Solutions, plead not guilty at a Kuala Lumpur court, a prosecutor told Reuters. He faces two years in jail, a fine, or both, if convicted.

The case is the second involving an Aker Solutions official, after a similar charge was filed against another Malaysian manager last June. That case was dismissed without acquittal after the court ruled the charge was vague and the offense unclear.

Aker Solutions on Wednesday described the charge against Mohd Yusof as "groundless, and a misuse of the court process as it takes place so soon after the discharge of a similar case".

"The company will support our manager in filing the necessary objections," it said in an email to Reuters.

Mohd Yusof could not immediately be reached for comment, and his lawyer directed queries to Aker Solutions.

The firm has previously denied wrongdoing, saying that to its knowledge its Malaysian entities met all applicable requirements.

Malaysia's Anti-Corruption Commission has been investigating Aker Solutions for suspected false representations to win licenses from state-owned energy firm Petronas, which are normally reserved for companies that meet ethnic quota requirements under Malaysian law.

Malaysia practices a form of affirmative action in which many contracts awarded by state-linked companies are reserved for ethnic Malays and indigenous people - collectively known as Bumiputera.

Mohamad Yusof was accused of knowingly using a forged document to support Aker Engineering Malaysia, a Malaysian unit of Aker Solutions, to renew a Standardised Work and Equipment Category (SWEC) license, according to a charge-sheet made available to Reuters and confirmed by a prosecutor. 

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Martin Petty)

People & Companies Asia People Activity Industry News Energy

Related Offshore News

Credit: Strategic Marine

Blue Petra Orders Fast Crew Boat from Strategic Marine
Yadana Platform (Myanmar) - Credit:Gladieu Stephan - TOTAL

Oil Majors TotalEnergies and Chevron Exit Myanmar Citing...


Trending Offshore News

Shell is using the Valaris DS 10 drillship for operations in Namibia - Image Credit: V. Tonic/MarineTraffic.com

Reuters: Shell Makes 'Significant' Oil and Gas Discovery...
Discoveries
Eric Briar, Manor Renewable Energy (MRE) chief executive officer, and Toby Mead, MRE chief operating officer, look forward to growth as part of the OEG Offshore group at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard in front HMS Warrior.- Credit: Manor Renewable Energy

OEG Offshore Buys Manor Renewable Energy
Mergers & Acquisitions

Sponsored

Learn how ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite helps to improve operations, download the whitepaper now.

Learn how ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite helps to improve operations, download the whitepaper now.

Insight

Inside OPEC, Views are Growing That Oil's Rally Could be Prolonged

Inside OPEC, Views are Growing That Oil's Rally Could be Prolonged

Video

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Current News

Westwood: Offshore Drilling Market Bounces Back

Westwood: Offshore Drilling Market Bounces Back

Tullow Oil Sees 2021 Free Cashflow at $250M

Tullow Oil Sees 2021 Free Cashflow at $250M

Brazil's Petrobras, India's ONGC Set to Develop Budião Gas Field

Brazil's Petrobras, India's ONGC Set to Develop Budião Gas Field

Subsea Battery Developer EC-OG Changes Name

Subsea Battery Developer EC-OG Changes Name

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News