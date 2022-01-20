EDS HV Secures Work on Iberdrola's Baltic Eagle Offshore Wind Farm

James Fisher Renewables's subsidiary EDS HV Group has won a contract to provide the high voltage safety management commissioning phase at Iberdrola’s Baltic Eagle Offshore Wind Farm, off the coast of the German region of Pomerania.

The contract, for which EDS said was a multimillion-pound one, involves management of all aspects of high voltage safety throughout the construction of the wind farm - including overseeing safety from the system for all personnel on-site - to ensure the wind farm is energized safely and efficiently. EDS will begin pre-site preparation work in early 2022 with mobilization to the site in Q2/3.

"EDS will be on the critical path to ensure the wind farm is energized and commissioned on time and ensure a smooth transition from commissioning through to the operations and maintenance phase at Baltic Eagle, "EDS said.

EDS said it would deploy experienced Senior Authorised Persons (SAPs) and High Voltage (HV) engineers to safely manage the energization of critical electrical infrastructure: from connection to the electricity grid; offshore transmission substation, and wind turbine generators.

With a production capacity of 476 MW, the Baltic Eagle wind farm will provide enough electricity for 475,000 households. It is scheduled to be fully operational by the end of 2024.

Wayne Mulhall, managing director at James Fisher Renewables, says: "We are delighted to have once again been chosen by Iberdrola to provide our expertise in managing high voltage systems. Maintaining high voltage safety is a crucial aspect of developing Baltic Eagle wind farm, and we are proud to play our part in doing this.

"This will be the third project on which we have worked with Iberdrola, having previously played a crucial role in supporting the development of East Anglia ONE Offshore Wind Farm in the North Sea and Saint-Brieuc in northern France, and we are delighted to continue our excellent working relationship with them.”

The Baltic Eagle wind farm will feature 50 Vestas V174-9.5 MW turbines. Offshore installation firm Fred. Olsen Windcarrier will transport and install the wind turbines, and Van Oord will transport and install the foundations and ensure the supply, transport, and installation of inter-array cables.