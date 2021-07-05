Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Fred. Olsen Windcarrier to Install Vestas Turbines at Baltic Eagle Offshore Wind Farm

July 5, 2021

Credit: FOWIC
Offshore installation firm Fred. Olsen Windcarrier (FOWIC) has secured a deal with wind turbine maker Vestas for the transportation and installation of 50 Vestas V174-9.5MW wind turbines at the Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm in Germany. 

The installation works at the Iberdrola-owned offshore wind farm are slated to start in 2024. 

The jack-up installation vessel Blue Tern will execute the contract. The jack-up unit was nominated for the site due to her ability to operate at deep water sites, FOWIC said.

"The Baltic Sea represents challenging soil conditions which requires significant available leg lengths and jacking experience. Two conditions FOWIC can offer to the Baltic Eagle project, by proposing Blue Tern and having experience from the Wikinger project." FOWIC added.

The contract announcemtn comes days after Vestas said it had finalized the turbine supply deal with Spanish renewables giant Iberdrola for the Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm in Germany.

The wind farm is being developed off the island of Rügen, in German waters of the Baltic Sea.

Baltic Eagle will be Iberdrola’s second largest offshore wind farm in Germany. With a capacity of 476MW, the wind farm will supply electricity to 475,000 households.  

