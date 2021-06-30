Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Vestas, Iberdrola Confirm Baltic Eagle Offshore Wind Turbine Contract

June 30, 2021

File Image: Vestas
File Image: Vestas

Offshore wind turbine maker Vestas said Wednesday it had finalized the turbine supply deal with Spanish renewables giant Iberdrola for the Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm in Germany.

The wind farm is being developed off the island of Rügen, in German waters of the Baltic Sea.

Vestas will deliver V174-9.5 MW turbines to the 476 MW Baltic Eagle project, which will span a 40 km2 area in the Baltic Sea and is located 75 km off the German coast. 

Baltic Eagle is Vestas’ fourth offshore project in Germany, adding to the Borkum Riffgrund 2 and Deutsche Bucht projects delivered by the joint venture MHI Vestas Offshore Wind Vestas said.

Apart from the delivery of the turbines for the project, Vestas will also service the turbines over a period of up to 10 years. The company did not share the financial details of the deal.

The wind farm will comprise 50 wind turbines to be installed on monopile foundations and will cover an area of 40 km2. Commissioning is expected in 2024.

Reuters in March reported that due to an increased interest in renewables asserts, Iberdrola was getting unsolicited bids for some of its wind farms, including the 476 MW Baltic Eagle project.

Citing unnamed sources, Reuters said that the company was looking for partners to finance the construction of Baltic Eagle, but it was aiming to retain full ownership. Iberdrola did not comment on the Reuters report.

