Maersk Drilling Nets Long-term Contract for Maersk Reacher Jack-up Rig

Danish offshore drilling company Maersk Drilling has won a contract with TotalEnergies E&P Danmark for its jack-up drilling rig Maersk Reacher.

TotalEnergies will use the Maersk Reacher for well intervention services in the Danish North Sea.

The contract is expected to start in July 2022, with an expected duration of 21 months. The contract includes options to extend the duration by up to 27 additional months.

The contract announcement comes two days after Maersk Drilling and the Norwegian oil company Aker BP entered into a rig swap agreement, to replace Maersk Reacher by Maersk Integrator offshore Norway end-February/early March 2022. Maersk Integrator will be prepared for well intervention and stimulation activities at Aker BP's Valhall and Hod fields.

Commenting on the contract with TotalEnergies, Claus Bachmann, Head of North Sea Division in Maersk Drilling said: "We’re happy to build further on our long-standing collaboration with TotalEnergies by adding this long-term contract which means that two of our rigs will be working for TotalEnergies in Danish waters this year. Maersk Reacher will be available for the job after being released from its current work scope in Norway through the planned rig swap with Maersk Integrator."

Maersk Reacher is a 350ft, Gusto-engineered MSC CJ50 jack-up rig delivered in 2009. Before starting its contract with TotalEnergies, Maersk Reacher will undergo a special periodic survey.