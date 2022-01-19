Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Maersk Drilling Nets Long-term Contract for Maersk Reacher Jack-up Rig

January 19, 2022

Maersk Reacher - Credit: Maersk Drilling
Maersk Reacher - Credit: Maersk Drilling

Danish offshore drilling company Maersk Drilling has won a contract with TotalEnergies E&P Danmark for its jack-up drilling rig Maersk Reacher.

TotalEnergies will use the Maersk Reacher for well intervention services in the Danish North Sea. 

The contract is expected to start in July 2022, with an expected duration of 21 months. The contract includes options to extend the duration by up to 27 additional months.

The contract announcement comes two days after Maersk Drilling and the Norwegian oil company Aker BP entered into a rig swap agreement, to replace Maersk Reacher by Maersk Integrator offshore Norway end-February/early March 2022. Maersk Integrator will be prepared for well intervention and stimulation activities at Aker BP's Valhall and Hod fields.

Commenting on the contract with TotalEnergies, Claus Bachmann, Head of North Sea Division in Maersk Drilling said: "We’re happy to build further on our long-standing collaboration with TotalEnergies by adding this long-term contract which means that two of our rigs will be working for TotalEnergies in Danish waters this year. Maersk Reacher will be available for the job after being released from its current work scope in Norway through the planned rig swap with Maersk Integrator."

Maersk Reacher is a 350ft, Gusto-engineered MSC CJ50 jack-up rig delivered in 2009. Before starting its contract with TotalEnergies, Maersk Reacher will undergo a special periodic survey.

Shallow Water Drilling Rigs Activity

Related Offshore News

Credit: Destina/AdobeStock

Oil Prices Climb to Highest Since 2014

Transocean's Offshore Drilling Rig to Drill Carbon...


Trending Offshore News

Transocean's Offshore Drilling Rig to Drill Carbon...
Offshore Energy

BP Taps PGS for CCS 3D Seismic Survey
Geoscience

Insight

Inside OPEC, Views are Growing That Oil's Rally Could be Prolonged

Inside OPEC, Views are Growing That Oil's Rally Could be Prolonged

Video

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Current News

Germany Signals it Could Halt Nord Stream 2 Pipeline if Russia Invades Ukraine

Germany Signals it Could Halt Nord Stream 2 Pipeline if Russia Invades Ukraine

Decarbonization: Seismic Surveyor PGS Nets Another CO2 Storage Survey Gig

Decarbonization: Seismic Surveyor PGS Nets Another CO2 Storage Survey Gig

Inside OPEC, Views are Growing That Oil's Rally Could be Prolonged

Inside OPEC, Views are Growing That Oil's Rally Could be Prolonged

Brazil's Bolsonaro to Visit Suriname and Guyana to Discuss Oil Cooperation

Brazil's Bolsonaro to Visit Suriname and Guyana to Discuss Oil Cooperation

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine