MMA Offshore Upgrades Vessel to Support Taiwanese Offshore Wind Market

Australian offshore support vessel operator MMA Offshore has completed a subsea conversion program on the MMA Crystal vessel to support the Taiwanese offshore wind market.

The new additions to the vessel feature subsea equipment including a work-class ROV, a 50Te A-frame, and a survey and positioning system.

Following the conversion, the 70.5 meters long MMA Crystal is set to begin its journey to Taiwan where she will be engaged in supporting the offshore wind market.

The offshore support vessel was built in 2012 by Jaya Shipbuilding & Engineering and has been used to support various anchor handling scopes in South East Asia and Australasia.