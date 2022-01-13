Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

MMA Offshore Upgrades Vessel to Support Taiwanese Offshore Wind Market

January 13, 2022

Credit: MMA Offshore
Credit: MMA Offshore

Australian offshore support vessel operator MMA Offshore has completed a subsea conversion program on the MMA Crystal vessel to support the Taiwanese offshore wind market.

The new additions to the vessel feature subsea equipment including a work-class ROV, a 50Te A-frame, and a survey and positioning system.

Following the conversion, the 70.5 meters long MMA Crystal is set to begin its journey to Taiwan where she will be engaged in supporting the offshore wind market.

The offshore support vessel was built in 2012 by Jaya Shipbuilding & Engineering and has been used to support various anchor handling scopes in South East Asia and Australasia. 

Australia/NZ Asia Vessel Offshore Wind Offshore

Related Offshore News

Credit:bphoto/AdobeStock

U.S. Plans Record Offshore Wind Sale

Autoship Systems Corp. Launches Offshore Stability...


Trending Offshore News

Hornbeck Offshore to Acquire 10 Vessels from Edison...
North America
The Mariner A platform. (Photo: Michal Wachucik / Equinor ASA)

Equinor Warns of $1.8B Impairment Charge for UK North Sea...
UKCS

Insight

Weak Winds Worsened Europe's Power Crunch; Utilities Need Better Storage

Weak Winds Worsened Europe's Power Crunch; Utilities Need Better Storage

Video

OE’s 2021 Top of the Festive YouTube Video Pops

OE’s 2021 Top of the Festive YouTube Video Pops

Current News

ABS to Class First Jones Act-compliant Subsea Rock Installation Vessel

ABS to Class First Jones Act-compliant Subsea Rock Installation Vessel

Aker BP to Drill Pilot Well at Hanz Field

Aker BP to Drill Pilot Well at Hanz Field

SSE Renewables to Bid in 1.4GW Offshore Wind Tenders in the Netherlands

SSE Renewables to Bid in 1.4GW Offshore Wind Tenders in the Netherlands

Luxcara Buys Van Oord's Stake in 731.5MW Dutch Offshore Wind Farm

Luxcara Buys Van Oord's Stake in 731.5MW Dutch Offshore Wind Farm

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine