MMA Offshore Buys Stake in Taiwanese Survey Firm GAS to Target Offshore Wind Work

Australian offshore services firm MMA Offshore has acquired 49.9% of the shares in the Taiwanese survey company Global Aqua Survey Ltd to form a new joint venture, the MMA Global Aqua JV, which will target the quickly growing offshore wind sector in Taiwan.

Global Aqua Survey Ltd (GAS) is a Taiwanese survey company, founded in 2003 with experience in supporting the offshore wind sector in Taiwan.

The MMA Global Aqua JV will combine GAS’ local footprint, track record, and experience with MMA’s vessels, marine, and subsea expertise to grow the combined service offering to the Taiwanese offshore wind market, the company said.

The MMA Global Aqua JV provides MMA with a local platform through which it can expand its presence in Taiwan whilst giving GAS access to a fleet of vessels and other non-survey capabilities including engineering, diving, stabilization, ROV and inspection expertise.

MMA’s Managing Director, David Ross, said: "The MMA Global Aqua JV is an important step in MMA’s offshore wind strategy. With cabotage and local ownership becoming increasingly important in the Taiwanese market, the MMA Global Aqua JV will provide us with a local platform from which to grow our offshore wind business. Global Aqua Survey is a strong partner with an excellent reputation and we look forward to working with them to deliver services to the rapidly growing offshore wind sector in Taiwan.”

Global Aqua Survey’s Managing Director, Gwo-Shyh Song, said: "We are delighted to join forces with MMA and look forward to utilizing GAS’ local contacts and experience combined with MMA’s global capability and asset base to grow our services to the Taiwanese offshore wind sector.”