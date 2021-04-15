MMA Offshore, Worley Team Up to Service Offshore Wind Farms in Taiwan

Australian offshore vessel operator MMA Offshore and its compatriot Worley, an engineering and construction services company, are teaming up in pursuing opportunities in the offshore wind sector in Taiwan.

"The collaboration is an exciting development, bringing together the expertise and assets of two leading companies to service the rapidly growing offshore wind market in Taiwan," MMA Offshore said Thursday.

Under the arrangement between the two companies, Worley will provide turnkey operations and maintenance services and MMA will provide subsea and vessel services.

"Together, we offer a safe, environmentally responsible, and cost-effective integrated solution for the offshore wind market particularly focused on life of field maintenance support," MMA Offshore said, until recently known mostly for its oil and gas support services, said.

The offshore vessel operator last year won its first offshore wind contract, when it was awarded a project with "a top tier construction contractor" to support foundation installation for an offshore wind farm project off the coast of Taiwan. Also, a little over two weeks ago, MMA secured long-term contracts for three of its vessels to provide a range of offshore wind farm support services in Taiwan.

Commenting further on the agreement with Worley, MMA Offshore said: "Worley has significant experience in the offshore wind market, providing a vast range of services including development and consent consultancy, engineering, project management, procurement, installation, commissioning and maintenance services. MMA has established an early presence in the Taiwan wind market providing vessels and subsea services to the offshore windfarm construction projects in the region.

David Ross, Managing Director, MMA Offshore: "We are excited to join forces with Worley to develop our service offering and grow our market share in the offshore wind market. I believe the combination of our marine and subsea expertise with Worley’s engineering and topside expertise will enable us to deliver a unique solution to the industry."

“We are thrilled by the opportunities presented by this partnership with MMA. This combination of capabilities is a strategic milestone, and forms part of our global offshore wind strategy to export our operations and maintenance capabilities into new emerging markets within Asia,” said Eoghan Quinn, Vice President for Offshore Wind, Power & New Energy, Worley.