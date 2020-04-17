Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Australian OSV Player Wins Taiwan Wind Farm Gig

April 17, 2020

Image Credit: MMA Offshore
Image Credit: MMA Offshore

Australian offshore vessel owner traditionally providing vessels in support of the Australian oil and gas industry has secured a contract in the offshore wind space in Taiwan.

The company, MMA Offshore, said Friday it had won a contract with "a top tier construction contractor" to support foundation installation for an offshore wind farm project off the coast of Taiwan.

MMA Offshore's multi-purpose support vessel, the MMA Vigilant, will be providing integrated subsea services to monitor the seabed for dredging and piling work over a two-month period.

MMA Managing Director, David Ross, said the contract award was an exciting step forward for MMA: "Expanding our service offering into supporting the renewable sector is a key step in executing our growth strategy."

“We are excited to be commencing this work scope and are looking forward to this being the first of many vessel contracts for MMA in support of the renewable sector.”

Energy Vessels Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Asia Australia/NZ Taiwan

Related Offshore News

Image Credit: Qatar Petroleum

Qatar Starts 80-well Offshore Drilling Campaign at NFE...
File Photo: West Capella Drillship - Image by Samtmendher / MarineTraffic

Chinese, Malaysian Offshore Oil Vessels in South China Sea...


Trending Offshore News

Image by ADNOC shared after the signing of the contracts in February

UAE's ADNOC Terminates $1.65B Deal with Petrofac
Middle East
Image Credit: Qatar Petroleum

Qatar Starts 80-well Offshore Drilling Campaign at NFE...
Energy

Insight

COVID-19 Challenges for UK's and Norway's E&P

COVID-19 Challenges for UK's and Norway's E&P

Video

Watch: Giant Offshore Rig Passing Under Bosphorus Bridges

Watch: Giant Offshore Rig Passing Under Bosphorus Bridges

Current News

New Leadership at Exmar After Chairman Bodson Dies from COVID-19

New Leadership at Exmar After Chairman Bodson Dies from COVID-19

Chinese, Malaysian Offshore Oil Vessels in South China Sea Standoff

Chinese, Malaysian Offshore Oil Vessels in South China Sea Standoff

Egypt's Burullus Terminates Transocean Drillship Contract Early

Egypt's Burullus Terminates Transocean Drillship Contract Early

Australian OSV Player Wins Taiwan Wind Farm Gig

Australian OSV Player Wins Taiwan Wind Farm Gig

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine