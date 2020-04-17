Australian OSV Player Wins Taiwan Wind Farm Gig

Australian offshore vessel owner traditionally providing vessels in support of the Australian oil and gas industry has secured a contract in the offshore wind space in Taiwan.

The company, MMA Offshore, said Friday it had won a contract with "a top tier construction contractor" to support foundation installation for an offshore wind farm project off the coast of Taiwan.

MMA Offshore's multi-purpose support vessel, the MMA Vigilant, will be providing integrated subsea services to monitor the seabed for dredging and piling work over a two-month period.

MMA Managing Director, David Ross, said the contract award was an exciting step forward for MMA: "Expanding our service offering into supporting the renewable sector is a key step in executing our growth strategy."

“We are excited to be commencing this work scope and are looking forward to this being the first of many vessel contracts for MMA in support of the renewable sector.”