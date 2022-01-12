Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Autoship Systems Corp. Launches Offshore Stability Solution for Jack-ups. Bags Contract with Seaway 7

January 12, 2022

Canadian firm Autoship Systems Corporation (ASC) in cooperation with its Norwegian reseller, Coastdesign Norway (CDN), has developed an offshore stability software for jack-up vessels called - the Autoload® - Jack Up version and has won a contract to install the solution onboard Seaway 7’s first self-propelled jack-up vessel, VIND 1. 

Autoload is also installed onboard their entire fleet of vessels which include open deck semi-submersible heavy transportation vessels, cable lay, heavy lift crane installation, and Installation support vessels, Autoship Systems said. Autoship Systems is a marine software developer of load planning software, loading instrument software, and integrated CAD/CAM programs.

According to the developer, autoload Jack-Up Main Screen is designed to give the operator a full overview of the vessel’s status in all operation modes, both free-floating and jacked up. Illustration - VIND 1 was originally ordered by OHT which last year merged with Seaway 7 - Credit: OHT

Seaway 7, an offshore renewables-focused branch of Subsea 7, specializes in the delivery of fixed offshore wind farm projects and provides heavy lifting and cable installation services. 

In 2022, Seaway 7 will take delivery of Alfa Lift, one of the largest custom-built offshore wind foundation installation vessels. VIND 1 jack-up launches in 2023 and will be capable of installing offshore wind turbines and XL monopile foundations.

"Seaway 7 will be using Autoload on their new vessels due to the tailormade functionality for jackup vessels and user-friendly interface that the system offers,” says Bertil Rognes, Mission Equipment and Vessel Management Director at Seaway 7. “We have been using Autoload across our fleet of semi-submersible transportation vessels for many years and appreciate the service offered by their network around the world.”

Software Vessels Technology Offshore Wind Renewable Energy Offshore

Related Offshore News

Viking Neptun - Credit: DEME

DEME to Buy Eidesvik's Viking Neptun Offshore Installation...
(Photo: Oma Baatbyggeri)

Offshore Windservice's New CTV Delivered


Trending Offshore News

Castorone - Credit: Badea Laur/MarineTraffic.com

Saipem Wins $1.1B in Offshore Contracts in Guyana and...
Australia/NZ
Aerial view of Erhama Bin Jaber Al Jalahma Shipyard in Qatar - Credit: Nakilat

McDermott Scores 'Mega' Offshore Contract in Qatar
Middle East

Insight

Weak Winds Worsened Europe's Power Crunch; Utilities Need Better Storage

Weak Winds Worsened Europe's Power Crunch; Utilities Need Better Storage

Video

OE’s 2021 Top of the Festive YouTube Video Pops

OE’s 2021 Top of the Festive YouTube Video Pops

Current News

INEOS to Buy Power from Seamade Offshore Wind Farm in Belgium

INEOS to Buy Power from Seamade Offshore Wind Farm in Belgium

U.S. Gulf of Mexico Offers Tremendous Advantages for CCUS, But Regulatory Support Required, NOIA Says

U.S. Gulf of Mexico Offers Tremendous Advantages for CCUS, But Regulatory Support Required, NOIA Says

Iberdrola Joins Five Early-Stage Offshore Wind Projects in the Philippines

Iberdrola Joins Five Early-Stage Offshore Wind Projects in the Philippines

P&A Firm Well-Safe Solutions Appoints Subsurface Team Lead

P&A Firm Well-Safe Solutions Appoints Subsurface Team Lead

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine