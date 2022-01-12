Autoship Systems Corp. Launches Offshore Stability Solution for Jack-ups. Bags Contract with Seaway 7

Canadian firm Autoship Systems Corporation (ASC) in cooperation with its Norwegian reseller, Coastdesign Norway (CDN), has developed an offshore stability software for jack-up vessels called - the Autoload® - Jack Up version and has won a contract to install the solution onboard Seaway 7’s first self-propelled jack-up vessel, VIND 1.

Autoload is also installed onboard their entire fleet of vessels which include open deck semi-submersible heavy transportation vessels, cable lay, heavy lift crane installation, and Installation support vessels, Autoship Systems said. Autoship Systems is a marine software developer of load planning software, loading instrument software, and integrated CAD/CAM programs.

According to the developer, autoload Jack-Up Main Screen is designed to give the operator a full overview of the vessel’s status in all operation modes, both free-floating and jacked up. Illustration - VIND 1 was originally ordered by OHT which last year merged with Seaway 7 - Credit: OHT

Seaway 7, an offshore renewables-focused branch of Subsea 7, specializes in the delivery of fixed offshore wind farm projects and provides heavy lifting and cable installation services.

In 2022, Seaway 7 will take delivery of Alfa Lift, one of the largest custom-built offshore wind foundation installation vessels. VIND 1 jack-up launches in 2023 and will be capable of installing offshore wind turbines and XL monopile foundations.

"Seaway 7 will be using Autoload on their new vessels due to the tailormade functionality for jackup vessels and user-friendly interface that the system offers,” says Bertil Rognes, Mission Equipment and Vessel Management Director at Seaway 7. “We have been using Autoload across our fleet of semi-submersible transportation vessels for many years and appreciate the service offered by their network around the world.”