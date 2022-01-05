Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Subsea Expo Awards Finalists Revealed

January 5, 2022

Neil Gordon, chief executive of the Global Underwater Hub
The finalists for the 2022 Subsea Expo awards, a UK-based subsea-focused exhibition and conference, have been announced.

The awards ceremony, organized by the Global Underwater Hub,  will take place on February 23, 2022, at P&J Live in Aberdeen. The awards coincide with Subsea Expo – , which will return to Aberdeen in 2022.  

James Fisher Offshore, Baker Hughes and MAATS Tech have been announced as the finalists for the company of the year award, which is sponsored by  Viper Innovations. 

ITC Hydraulics & Manufacturing, J+S Subsea and Aquatec Group have been announced as the finalists for the best small company of the year award. 

C-Kore Systems, STATS Group and Maritime Developments are nominated in the Global Exports category, which is sponsored by Scottish Development  International.  

DeepOcean, Baker Hughes and Avon Protection are in the running for the Innovation for Safety award. 

Ocean Infinity, EC-OG and Maritime Developments have been recognized for  their developments in new technology and have been shortlisted for the innovation and technology award, sponsored by Piper Sandler.   

The Cross Sector innovation award, a new category for 2022 sponsored by Havfram UK, will be contested by 1CSI, Baker Hughes and DCN Diving.

New talent within the industry is represented by Tom Hutchinson from J + S Subsea; Pedro Costa and Dale Wakeham both from Ocean Infinity; and Edris Joonaki from TUV SUD UK National Engineering Laboratory who have been shortlisted for the young emerging talent award. 

An individual who has made a lasting impact on the underwater sector  throughout their career will also be recognised on the night with  the outstanding contribution award, the organizers said.

Neil Gordon, chief executive of the Global Underwater Hub, said: “As we continue to navigate the pandemic and deliver the energy transition, it  seems more important than ever for us to celebrate and recognise our industry’s achievements during these  unprecedented times.  

 "This will be the first awards ceremony we’ve hosted as the Global Underwater Hub and will take place during the long-awaited Subsea Expo conference, so the night promises to be a particularly special occasion. We look forward to celebrating with the whole  industry, recognising all organisations who have made it through these  challenging times and, in particular, those who have been short-listed.”  

The awards will take place during Subsea Expo, which runs from 22 - 24  February 2022 at P&J Live in Aberdeen. This year’s event has the  theme of Oceans of Opportunity and will debate and examine how the industry can capitalize on the opportunities within the blue economy, estimated to be worth $3trillion by 2030.  

