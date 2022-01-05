ADNOC Offshore Taps NPCC for Umm Shaif Field Work Worth $946M

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) on Wednesday announced the award of a $946 million Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract for the strategic long-term development of its Umm Shaif offshore field.

The contract. dubbed "The ‘Long-Term Development Plan – Phase 1’ (LTDP-1) EPC contract" was awarded by ADNOC Offshore to National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC) after a competitive tender process.

The scope of the award covers engineering, procurement, fabrication, installation and commissioning activities required to maintain Umm Shaif’s 275,000 barrels per day (mbd) crude oil production capacity, increase efficiencies and enhance the field’s long-term potential, ADNOC said.

ADNOC said that over 75% of the total award value will flow back into the UAE economy.

The EPC contract, which is due to be completed in 2025, comprises two packages for network expansion and new well-head towers. The first package includes modifications and extension of existing facilities with installation of new subsea cables and pipelines for debottlenecking. The second package includes the design of three lean well-head towers with associated new pipelines. The contract incorporates ‘fit for the future’ technology including rigless electrical submersible pumps (ESP) and other digital field technologies, which will increase efficiencies while maintaining current production capacity.

"Umm Shaif is ADNOC’s most historic offshore asset. 2022 marks the 60th anniversary of the UAE’s first oil export of Umm Shaif crude oil (July 1962). Continuing investment and development at Umm Shaif ensures responsible maximization of profitability, enabling greater value for the UAE, ADNOC and its partners," ADNOC said.



